[Video] 'Humble' Mahama tells chiefs to sit down and greet him; Ghanaians react

A video of President John Dramani Mahama politely asking chiefs to remain seated while greeting him has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions and drawing comparisons with former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 26-second video, filmed during President Mahama’s "Thank You Tour" in the Volta Region, captures the moment at Jubilee Park in Ho when the president approaches a group of chiefs to exchange handshakes.

As the chiefs rise from their seats to greet him, President Mahama gestures for them to remain seated, a move that has divided opinions online.

Many Ghanaians have praised the president for demonstrating humility and respect for tradition, while others have criticised the gesture as unnecessary. The incident has also reopened discussions about protocol and leadership styles, with comparisons drawn to former President Akufo-Addo.

In April 2024, Akufo-Addo was captured requesting chiefs to stand while greeting him during the funeral of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa in Kadjebi, Oti Region.

Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) were mixed:

Not the chiefs having PTSD from William’s time.

U can be populist, until u get to the point when chiefs don't respect u & challenge ur authority like Nkrumah saw. At that point the ppl will choose their chief over u, cos ur position is transient & their positions are lifelong. Respect should be earned & mutual.

Populist agenda... Ego over am soon.

Normal things as prescribed by our societal norms have become news and praise worthy because we endured a narcissistic arrogant autocrat who satisfied his tyrannic ego without regards to our social orientation as a country.