Woman on trial for kidnapping and ‘selling’ 6-year-old daughter

A South African woman, Kelly Smith, appeared in court on Monday to face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking in a high-profile case involving the disappearance of her young daughter, Joshlin, over a year ago.

The trial, which has captured national attention, also includes Smith’s partner and another man as co-accused.

Joshlin, who was six years old at the time of her disappearance, remains missing despite an extensive nationwide police search, as per Africa News.

Smith, whose full name is Racquel Chantel Smith, is accused of having “sold, delivered, or exchanged” her daughter and providing false information about the child’s disappearance.

The trial was relocated to a community hall to accommodate the large number of local residents who wished to attend the proceedings.

In the initial days following Joshlin’s disappearance in February 2024, Smith garnered widespread sympathy across South Africa.

Neighbours rallied together to assist police in searching for the child, scouring the dunes near the impoverished settlement of shacks and small houses where the family resided.

Smith claimed she had left Joshlin in the care of her partner, Appollis, on the day she went missing and had not seen her since.

However, the case took a dramatic turn when Smith was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested.

Another woman who was initially detained was not charged and is reportedly set to testify as a state witness.

According to the indictment, prosecutors allege that Smith had been planning to sell Joshlin and her two other children as early as August 2023, though only Joshlin went missing.

They further claim that Smith and Joshlin were seen entering a white vehicle with a bag of clothes on the day the girl was reported missing.

The case has sparked outrage within the community, with crowds gathering outside the sports hall where the trial is being held.