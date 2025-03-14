'It kills me every day’ - Sammy Kuffour cries over not winning major AFCON trophy

Former Ghana international Samuel Osei Kuffour has expressed deep regret over his inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with the Black Stars during his illustrious career.

Kuffour, who enjoyed remarkable success at the club level, including winning the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich, highlighted the absence of an AFCON trophy as a significant void in his achievements.

The 48-year-old, who earned 54 caps and scored three goals for Ghana between 1993 and 2006, emphasised the prestige and difficulty of the continental tournament.

In a recent interview with Sporty FM, Kuffour strongly criticised former England and Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for belittling the AFCON, stating,

Carragher should be ashamed of himself. Richards and Sturridge challenged him on his comment about the AFCON, but he insisted because he doesn’t respect. Carragher should respect us because we’ve got African players who made an impact in the Premier League. Did he win the Premier League during his time?

Reflecting on his international career, Kuffour revealed the personal toll of not winning the AFCON title, saying,

Some of us, including me, never got the chance to win the AFCON. It kills me every day because there is nothing that I can show to my children.

He also emphasised the competitiveness of the tournament, noting,

It’s a very difficult tournament to play because we know each other, the strength, the technique, and the understanding of the game is always the same. You can never underrate Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria whenever they play each other.

Black Stars failed to qualify for AFCON 2025

Meanwhile, the Black Stars, four-time African champions, recently failed to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 20 years, marking the ninth time in the country’s history they have missed out on the tournament.