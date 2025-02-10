Akwasi Frimpong becomes first African to compete in 5 sliding World Championships 

Ghana’s first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, has made history as the first African athlete to compete in five World Championships in any sliding sport after qualifying for the upcoming World Championships in Lake Placid, New York.

Frimpong shared this groundbreaking feat on his official social media pages yesterday, February 9, 2025.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported him over the years as he continues to break barriers on the ice.

Frimpong posted a picture with the caption:

I am incredibly grateful to share that I have officially qualified for my 5th World Championships, making me the first African athlete in history to compete in five World Championships in any sliding sport. Grateful for the support and resilience on this journey.

Frimpong’s achievement serves as an inspiration to African athletes aspiring to excel in winter sports.

The World Championships will take place in 2025 on March 6–9 and 15–16.

Frimpong’s professional journey

Frimpong, a former Dutch junior champion in the 200-meter sprints, was born in Kumasi, Ghana but later moved to the Netherlands.

He decided to compete for Ghana in skeleton to qualify for the Olympics. Frimpong earned a spot for Africa's continental delegation in the skeleton competition and qualified for the 2018 Olympics.

The 38-year-old made history as the first African skeleton athlete to win an elite skeleton race authorised by the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation in Park City, Utah, on February 29, 2020.

After fulfilling the qualifications set forth by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), Frimpong made his debut at the World Championships in 2017.

He has since participated in four World Championships.

Frimpong late last year revealed in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana when he plans on retiring from the sports.