Galamsey: 3 Chinese, 9 Ghanaians arrested for illegal mining in Western Region

A total of 12 persons have been apprehended in a coordinated operation by the Rapid Response and District Monitoring Teams of the Forestry Commission for engaging in illegal mining activities within the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Western North Region.

The arrests, which occurred on March 11, 2025, involved nine Ghanaians and three Chinese nationals.

The teams confiscated one excavator and two gold detector machines from Compartments 17 and 63 of the Forest Reserve.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Forestry Commission and shared with the Ghana News Agency, the Chinese suspects were utilising an excavator for illegal mining in Compartment 17, while the Ghanaian suspects were conducting “dig and wash” activities in Compartment 63.

The Chinese nationals arrested have been identified as Cheng Yung, 48; Yangedon, 40; and Lengtar, 45.

The Ghanaian suspects include Yaw Timothy, 20; Bonye George, 20; Joseph Ayoo, 23; Tanzon Mark, 20; Kofi Salifu, 23; Legosie Francis, 20; Justin Dakora, 20; Bismark Lebesue, 23; and Boye Bedua, 26.

All suspects have been transferred to the Enchi District Police Command for further investigation and prosecution. Additionally, arrangements are underway to relocate the seized excavator from the reserve to the Enchi Municipal Assembly premises for safekeeping.

Mr. Joseph Appiah Frimpong, the District Manager, emphasised the Forestry Commission’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal mining and logging within the nation’s forest reserves.

He issued a stern warning to illegal operators, stating,

The Forestry Commission will not relent in its efforts to fight against illegal mining and logging. I urge illegal operators to be mindful of their actions, as the Commission will pursue them relentlessly. Those found guilty in court may face imprisonment, fines, or both.

The Tano Anwia Forest Reserve has recently faced significant threats from illegal activities.

The ripple effect of illegal mining on Ghana

The ripple effects of galamsey (illegal small-scale mining) in Ghana are far-reaching and multifaceted.

It leads to severe environmental degradation, including deforestation, water pollution, and soil erosion, which disrupts ecosystems and biodiversity.

Contaminated water sources affect agriculture, fishing, and access to clean drinking water, threatening food security and public health.

Economically, galamsey undermines legal mining operations, reduces government revenue, and deters foreign investment.

Socially, it fuels conflicts, displaces communities, and exposes miners, including children, to hazardous working conditions.