Asawase Shooting: Both incidents orchestrated by same person - Police disclose

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, has disclosed new details regarding the recent fatal shootings of two individuals in Asawase, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, intelligence gathered by the police indicates that both incidents were orchestrated by the same individual. Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, DSP Ahianyo confirmed that the police have intensified efforts to apprehend the suspects.

However, he noted that it is too early to determine whether the incidents are linked to the ongoing conflict in Bawku, located in the Upper East Region.

He stated:

As the police, we are investigating a murder case which happened on Tuesday and Friday, but as for the motive of the murders, that will be difficult to establish until we make an arrest to know if it is related to the Bawku conflict.

He further added:

We have established that the first murder victim was the Kusasi Chief, and the second victim is believed to be the secretary of the first deceased. Our intelligence indicates that the same person orchestrated both crimes. That is why RegSec has directed the immediate ban on the wearing of smocks and the operation of unlicensed motorbikes or those without functional lights, until further notice.

Background

The late chief, who also served as the Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, was gunned down on the night of Tuesday, 22 July 2025, near the Asawase F-Line Community Centre.

According to multiple reports, two men arrived at the scene on a motorbike at approximately 8:40 p.m. One of them, said to be armed with an AK-47 rifle, opened fire on the chief before both fled the scene.

Subsequently, another man was also shot dead in broad daylight at Sabon Zongo, in the Asawase Constituency, marking the second fatal shooting in the area within a week by unknown assailants on motorbikes. The assailants reportedly shot the yet-to-be-identified man just as he was about to enter his vehicle near OTEC FM, close to the Manhyia Roundabout.