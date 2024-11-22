Police officer in viral ‘slapping’ video interdicted for professional misconduct

The police officer captured in a viral video assaulting a handcuffed suspect has been interdicted with immediate effect for professional misconduct. This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, dated Friday, 22nd November 2024.

The statement identified the officer as Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim, stationed at Tuna Police Station in the Savannah Region.

In the video, sighted by Pulse News, the uniformed officer—Detective Corporal Ibrahim—is seen landing multiple slaps on the face and chest of the suspect, who is dressed in a grey shirt and blue shorts, with his hands handcuffed behind his back. The officer is also heard instructing the suspect to kneel and, upon his refusal, grabbing him by the neck and delivering further slaps.

The video has since sparked public outrage, prompting a swift response from the Ghana Police Service.

@blaafelix: Assaulting a suspect while in handcuffs is an offence. This officer should be arrested and charged accordingly. @GhPoliceService

@EnKQ_20: This action of the police officer is in violation of Article 15 of the 1992 Constitution, which states: (2) No person shall, whether or not he is arrested, restricted or detained, be subjected to— (a) torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

@airtornam: So much unprofessionalism and abuse of power! @GhPoliceService interrogate this.

The statement from the service reads:

"The police officer was sighted in a viral video assaulting a member of the public. His interdiction is to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct in line with Police Service Regulations."