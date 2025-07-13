Huge relief for importers as Mahama takes steps to scrap all illegal port charges

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a significant directive, stipulating that all charges levied by shipping lines operating in Ghana’s ports must receive parliamentary approval. He unequivocally stated that 'any levy not backed by law is illegal'.

This instruction came on Friday, 11th July 2025, during a meeting at Jubilee House in Accra with the leadership of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF).

President Mahama explained that this measure is designed to eradicate unapproved administrative charges imposed by shipping lines and to foster greater transparency within port operations. He was firm in his stance: 'The law says that fees and levies shall be ratified by Parliament. Nobody can charge any fee or levy within the jurisdiction of Ghana without parliamentary approval'. Consequently, he confirmed: 'We have asked the Minister of Transport and the Attorney-General to ensure that those fees are brought to Parliament.'

His comments follow long-standing grievances from freight forwarders who have consistently reported what they describe as excessive and arbitrary charges from shipping lines.

Mr. Stephen Adjokatcher, President of GIFF, highlighted a particular frustration, noting that some lines demand administrative fees in US dollars 'per container, even when multiple containers are covered by a single bill of lading'. He elaborated: 'If you have 20 containers on one bill of lading, you are charged 20 separate administrative fees. But in China, you are charged only once per bill of lading.'

Mr. Adjokatcher further pointed out that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) already provides the core port processing services for which shipping lines continue to charge these additional, allegedly unjustified fees. He also expressed dismay that prior appeals to the Ghana Shippers Authority had 'gone unanswered', emphasising: 'These fees are not only unregulated but unjustified.'

President Mahama also voiced his concern over a reported decline in revenue at Tema Port, despite an increase in cargo volumes. He revealed that the Minister for Finance had reported this drop to Cabinet, prompting a directive for investigations to pinpoint potential 'leakages'. Despite these issues, the President affirmed that plans to enhance port infrastructure under the government’s ambitious “Big Push” programme, which includes a capital investment of $10 billion over five years, would proceed. He stressed that efficient port operations are crucial to the success of the government’s proposed 24-hour economy initiative.

In a related discussion, GIFF raised concerns about persistent delays caused by some state institutions' reluctance to operate around the clock. Mr. Adjokatcher specifically named the Ghana Standards Authority and the Food and Drugs Authority as agencies yet to fully implement 24-hour operations, which, he stated, 'often stalls the clearance process outside regular working hours'.

He illustrated the problem: 'If those institutions are not part of the transaction while you are processing goods, everything stops until the next day.' He also indicated that shipping lines themselves have not yet adapted their services to support 24-hour clearance, adding further challenges to port efficiency.

