Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy: Promises, pitfalls, and the path to realisation in Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy is more than a policy—it’s a litmus test for his presidency. It embodies the hope of a Ghana that never sleeps, where opportunity doesn’t end at dusk and youth aren’t left to languish. But hope alone won’t power factories or light streets. The pitfalls are real: a frail economy, a wary populace, and a legacy of unmet promises. Feasibility hangs on execution—on turning grand ideas into gritty, tangible progress. As Ghana navigates a turbulent economic landscape, Mahama has staked his administration’s vision on an ambitious idea: the 24-hour economy. Touted as a game-changer during his 2024 campaign and reiterated in his 7 January 2025 inaugural address, this policy promises to transform Ghana into a round-the-clock hub of productivity, job creation, and opportunity. By encouraging businesses and public institutions to operate in three eight-hour shifts, Mahama aims to address unemployment, boost industrial output, and align Ghana with global economic trends. Yet, beneath the bold rhetoric lie significant challenges—structural, cultural, and logistical—that raise questions about its feasibility and the timeline for its realisation.

The Vision: A 24-Hour Ghana At its core, Mahama’s 24-hour economy seeks to maximise Ghana’s human and economic potential. The policy envisions factories humming through the night, ports clearing cargo 24/7, and public services like passport offices and customs desks serving citizens around the clock. Incentives such as tax breaks, cheaper electricity tariffs during off-peak hours, and financial support for agro-processing and manufacturing are designed to lure businesses into this new rhythm. Mahama has framed it as a voluntary initiative, not a mandate, emphasising collaboration with the private sector to create “sustainable, well-paying jobs” and reduce the 14.7% unemployment rate reported in 2023 by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The appeal is undeniable. In a country where youth unemployment fuels frustration and emigration, the promise of three-shift workdays—morning, afternoon, and night—offers hope. Globally, cities like London and New York thrive on night economies, generating billions and employing millions. Mahama’s supporters argue that Ghana, with its growing urban centres and untapped industrial capacity, could follow suit, cutting reliance on imports and strengthening its cedi. But turning this vision into reality requires confronting a host of entrenched issues.

Existing Issues: Ghana’s Economic and Social Reality Ghana’s economy is fragile. The 2022 debt default, a $13 billion restructuring, and an ongoing IMF bailout have left scars—30% poverty rates, 23.8% inflation in December 2024, and a battered private sector. Businesses face high operating costs, unreliable power, and stifling bureaucracy, while the Ghana Revenue Authority’s aggressive tax audits have driven some firms to relocate to neighbouring countries. The banking sector clean-up under the previous administration wiped out jobs, and major projects stalled as lenders pulled funding post-default. Against this backdrop, Mahama inherits a nation struggling to regain fiscal footing, let alone leap into a 24-hour paradigm. Culturally, Ghana isn’t primed for round-the-clock activity. Unlike Singapore or Dubai, where 24-hour economies reflect decades of infrastructure investment and consumer demand, Ghana’s workforce and lifestyle lean towards traditional 9-to-5 patterns. Night-time activity is limited beyond urban hotspots like Accra, and even there, security concerns and poor transportation dampen the appetite for late-hour operations. The informal sector—employing over 8 million in vulnerable jobs—operates on razor-thin margins, lacking the capital or incentive to extend hours without guaranteed returns.

Then there’s the energy question. A 24-hour economy demands stable, affordable electricity, yet Ghana’s power sector is plagued by inefficiencies and debt. Independent power producers have threatened outages over unpaid bills, and the “dumsor” blackouts of Mahama’s first term (2012–2017) remain a political Achilles’ heel. Critics on platforms like X have already dubbed his plan “24-hour dumsor.”

Public Reception: Hope, Skepticism, and Social Media Buzz Since Mahama’s re-election in December 2024, the 24-hour economy concept has ignited fierce debate across Ghana. Supporters, particularly among the youth and urban working class, see it as a lifeline—a chance to break the cycle of joblessness and underemployment. In cities like Kumasi and Takoradi, where industrial potential lies dormant, small business owners express cautious optimism, hoping extended hours could revive local markets. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful have rallied behind the idea, framing it as proof of Mahama’s innovative leadership after years of economic stagnation under the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Yet, scepticism abounds. On social media platforms like X, hashtags like #24HourEconomy and #MahamaVision trend alongside biting critiques. Detractors—some still smarting from the 2024 election loss—mock it as a recycled gimmick, pointing to Mahama’s first-term struggles with power and economic management. “A 24-hour economy with no lights? We’ve seen this movie before,” one user quipped, reflecting a sentiment that past failures cast a long shadow. Others question its inclusivity: will rural farmers, who dominate Ghana’s workforce, benefit, or is this another urban-centric policy leaving the hinterlands behind? The divide underscores a broader challenge: Mahama must sell this vision to a polarised populace. Winning over doubters will require tangible wins—pilot successes, visible job gains, and a narrative that bridges urban-rural divides. Public buy-in isn’t just political; it’s practical. A 24-hour economy needs workers willing to adapt and consumers ready to spend at odd hours, neither of which is guaranteed without trust.

Economic Impacts: Boom or Bust? If realised, the 24-hour economy could ripple through Ghana’s GDP in profound ways. The Ghana Employers’ Association estimates that a 10% increase in operational hours across key sectors—manufacturing, logistics, and services—could generate up to 200,000 direct jobs within two years, with indirect gains in transport, hospitality, and retail. Exports, a lifeline for the cedi, could surge if ports like Tema and Takoradi clear goods faster, cutting the $3 billion trade deficit Mahama has vowed to shrink. Agro-processing, a cornerstone of his plan, might turn cocoa, cashew, and shea into value-added products, reducing reliance on raw material exports.

