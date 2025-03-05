The total cost of purchasing furniture and furnishings for the new Bank of Ghana (BoG) headquarters will amount to a staggering $11.1 million.

This figure was disclosed by the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Johnson Asiama, while briefing Parliament on the project on Wednesday, 5th March 2025.

Breakdown of Project Expenditure

During his address, Governor Asiama provided updates on the project’s overall financial status. He revealed that as of February 2025, approximately $230 million had been paid towards the project, leaving an outstanding balance of $31.8 million yet to be settled with the contractor.

Additionally, a total of $48.3 million has been paid in taxes and levies related to the construction.

The Governor also outlined the costs of separate contracts associated with the infrastructure, including:

ICT systems and network infrastructure – $8.6 million

Integrated Electronic Security Systems – $15.8 million

Furniture and furnishings – $11.1 million

Commitment to Transparency

Acknowledging the public interest and concerns surrounding the project, Dr Asiama assured Parliament of the BoG’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Mr Speaker, we want to assure this Honourable House that the new board will exercise its oversight responsibilities efficiently and ensure value for money in all our undertakings.

Background of the Controversial Project

The new headquarters project was inaugurated on 20th November 2024 by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, sparking protests from the then NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Spanning 150,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art headquarters in Accra comprises seven interconnected structures and accommodates 2,500 staff members.