Ghana Month: 7 countries with iconic monuments of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

As Ghana gears up to celebrate 68 years of independence on 6th March 2025, the legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah remains as powerful as ever.

More than just Ghana’s first President, Nkrumah was a visionary leader, a Pan-African icon, and a revolutionary force who helped shape the destiny of an entire continent.

His dream of a united, independent Africa inspired liberation movements far beyond Ghana’s borders, earning him global recognition.

In honour of his contributions, several countries across Africa and beyond have erected monuments, named roads, and even built universities to keep his memory alive.

Here are seven countries that pay tribute to one of Africa’s greatest leaders through iconic landmarks.

1. Bamako, Mali

The Kwame Nkrumah Roundabout is located in the vibrant city of Bamako, Mali. Visitors to the site are greeted by an impressive statue of Nkrumah, which stands tall against the backdrop of the city's skyline, making it a perfect photo opportunity.

The monument’s design is not only aesthetically striking but also deeply symbolic, representing the struggles and aspirations of the African continent.

2. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

A huge statue of Kwame Nkrumah stands outside the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Nkrumah was a founding member of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the AU.

The monument, a gift from the Chinese government, was completed in 2012 and unveiled by the late President John Evans Atta Mills at the 18th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

3. Nkrumah University, Zambia

The Nkrumah University in Zambia was originally opened in 1967 as Kabwe Teachers’ Training College, initially training junior secondary school teachers.

In 1971, Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda renamed the institution Nkrumah Teachers’ College in honour of Kwame Nkrumah.

Today, it has grown into a full-fledged university, offering Bachelor’s degrees in Agricultural Sciences, Engineering, and Education, as well as postgraduate studies in related fields.

The university operates across three campuses, with its main campus, Munkoyo Street Campus, located 3 km from the Kabwe city centre. It also facilitates international student exchange programmes, primarily within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

4. Azikiwe-Nkrumah Hall – Lincoln University, USA

Azikiwe-Nkrumah Hall, built in 1865, is the oldest building on the Lincoln University campus in the United States.

Originally constructed during the American Civil War, the building initially served as a residence for professors. Over time, it became the African Centre and currently houses campus security offices. The hall is named in honour of two distinguished alumni:

Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe (Class of 1930) – First President of Nigeria.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah (Class of 1939) – First President of Ghana.

Today, Azikiwe-Nkrumah Hall houses Lincoln University’s Division of Institutional Advancement offices.

5. Nkrumah Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe

Kwame Nkrumah Avenue is a major street located in Harare, Zimbabwe. Also referred to as Union Avenue, it spans approximately 0.41 kilometres and serves as a key part of the city’s road network.

The naming of this avenue highlights Zimbabwe’s recognition of Nkrumah’s contributions to African liberation and unity.

6. Avenida Kwame Nkrumah, Mozambique

Avenida Kwame Nkrumah is a prominent avenue in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, named in honour of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The road stands as a tribute to Nkrumah’s influence on anti-colonial struggles and Mozambique’s appreciation of his efforts in advancing African unity. It is one of several roads in the country that bear the names of iconic African leaders.

7. Nkrumah Road, Kenya

Nkrumah Road is located in the heart of Mombasa, one of Kenya’s largest cities and a key coastal hub. The road is lined with historic buildings, businesses, banks, and cultural landmarks.

It plays a crucial role in Mombasa’s commercial and administrative activities, making it a well-known and frequently visited area. The road’s name signifies Kenya’s appreciation of Nkrumah’s legacy and his contribution to African independence movements.

Conclusion

Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s influence extends far beyond Ghana’s borders. His role in African liberation and unity is commemorated through monuments, roads, universities, and buildings across various countries.