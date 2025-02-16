Djibouti’s Mahamoud Ali Youssouf wins AU Commission Chair after intense showdown

Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected as the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission after a heated contest that extended into a seventh round of voting.

Despite trailing Kenya’s Raila Odinga in the early rounds, Youssouf staged a strong comeback, ultimately securing 33 votes to surpass the required majority and claim victory.

Having served as Djibouti’s Foreign Minister since 2005, Youssouf now steps in to replace Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat for a four-year term. With extensive diplomatic experience—including roles as Djibouti’s ambassador to Egypt and ministerial positions under three different presidents—his leadership at the AU is expected to be influential.

Here is how the vote unfolded:

Round 1: Odinga took an early lead with 20 votes, followed by Youssouf with 18 and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato with 10.

Round 2: Youssouf gained ground with 25 votes, while Odinga held 21, and two countries abstained

Round 3: Odinga remained at 21 votes, while Youssouf climbed to 26, edging closer to the required threshold. Odinga was subsequently eliminated.

Final round: Youssouf secured 33 votes, sealing the win