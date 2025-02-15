Mahama pushes for reparatory justice for Africans at 38th AU Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the importance of reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent, calling it a vital step in restoring their dignity, rights, and well-being.
Speaking at the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly on Saturday, 15 February 2025, President Mahama echoed the AU’s 2025 theme, which centres on reparations for historical injustices.
Mahama emphasised that reparations extend beyond financial compensation to include restitution, rehabilitation, and assurances against the recurrence of past abuses.
He further emphasised that the call for reparations must also encompass expanding educational opportunities, reclaiming cultural heritage, and elevating the voices of Africans and the diaspora on the global stage.
