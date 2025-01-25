3 South African Soldiers Killed in DRC Clashes

Three South African soldiers were killed during clashes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday, near the eastern region of Goma. The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) confirmed the fatalities in a statement released on Saturday, adding that 14 other soldiers were injured in the fighting.

According to sources within the Congolese army, rebel groups launched an assault using heavy weaponry, prompting swift retaliation from government forces. “We stopped their advance. We are keeping them away from Goma,” an unnamed officer revealed.

The clashes come amid growing tensions in eastern DRC, with M23 rebels and other groups vying for territorial control. The Congolese government, along with the United Nations, has accused neighbouring Rwanda of exacerbating the conflict by supplying troops and weapons to rebel forces. Rwanda has denied these allegations, maintaining that it has no involvement in the unrest.

Adding to the instability, the governor of North Kivu province was reportedly killed on Friday while at the frontlines, further deepening the crisis. Neither the Congolese government nor the military has issued a formal statement regarding recent developments.