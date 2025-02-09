African leaders call for an immediate ceasefire in DR Congo conflict

Leaders from East and Southern Africa have called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to halt the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

At a crisis summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) urged all warring factions, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, to begin peace talks within five days.

The M23 rebels have seized vast territories, including Goma, and their advance towards Bukavu has sparked fears of a broader regional war. The summit also directed army chiefs to draft a security plan to stabilize Goma and its surrounding areas.

The United Nations reports that since January 2025, the conflict has claimed 2,900 lives, displaced approximately 700,000 people, and left thousands more injured. In response, the summit demanded the reopening of Goma’s airport and key routes to facilitate humanitarian aid.

M23 rebels claim to be fighting for minority rights, but the DR Congo government accuses them of seeking control over the region’s vast mineral resources with Rwandan backing.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who attended the summit, has denied supporting M23, but a UN expert report states that Rwandan forces are in “de facto control” of M23 operations. Following the summit, Kagame accused DR Congo of mounting a security threat against Rwanda.

Kenyan President William Ruto, the current EAC chairperson, insisted that a military approach alone cannot resolve the crisis. He stated;

We must resist the temptation to think that we can somehow shoot or bombard our way into a solution in the face of such a complex situation.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan echoed this sentiment, warning that history would judge regional leaders harshly if they failed to act.