The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Foreign Minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, has urged soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris St Germain to terminate their sponsorship agreements with "Visit Rwanda," describing them as "blood-stained" in light of the escalating humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo.

The DR Congo health ministry reported nearly 800 bodies in Goma’s mortuaries following an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who are vying for control of the resource-rich region.

This violence has displaced hundreds of thousands, exacerbating a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations has documented severe human rights abuses, including executions, sexual violence, and attacks on displacement camps.

Wagner emphasised the dire conditions in Goma, where thousands lack access to food, water, and security.

Citing a UN report alleging 4,000 Rwandan troops are active in Congo, she urged the clubs to reconsider their sponsorships, stating,

Your sponsor is directly responsible for this misery

Rwanda denies the allegations, asserting it is defending itself against Hutu-led militias in Congo, which it claims threaten its security. Conversely, Congo accuses Rwanda of using the M23 rebel group to exploit its mineral resources.

"Visit Rwanda" sponsors Arsenal in a £10 million annual deal, partners with Bayern Munich, and has been a PSG sponsor since 2019.

The call for responsible action

Wagner’s appeal underscores the ethical concerns surrounding these partnerships amid ongoing conflict.