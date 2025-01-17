Mbappe was jealous of Messi at PSG – Neymar 

Brazil star Neymar Junior has made a damning revelation about his time together with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Neymar said Mbappe was a bit jealous of Messi, when the Argentine talisman joined the French club on a free transfer in August 2021.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romario released Thursday, he detailed how a clash of egos affected their performances at PSG in crucial games.

The 32-year-old made these comments when Romario asked whether the French international was “annoying.”

No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him Golden Boy.

I always played with him; said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, and we had dinner together.

We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came, he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior.

Neymar on clash of egos at PSG

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017, the same year Mbappe also moved from Monaco to the Paris-based club. Messi joined the duo four years later from Barcelona as PSG looked to build a team to win the UEFA Champions League, which they still have not been able to.

A shortfall Neymar linked to a clash of ego in the dressing room, even though he didn’t mention any names.

It is good to have egos, but you have to know that you don't play alone," Neymar said. "There needs to be another guy by your side. [Big] egos were almost everywhere, it can't work. If nobody runs and nobody helps, it is impossible to win anything.