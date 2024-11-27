UCL: Mbappe, Salah unlucky from the spot, night marked by disallowed goals and red cards

Canceled goals, goal-line clearances, missed penalties, red cards, and two stalemates were the order of the night in Europe as the UEFA Champions League took center stage once again.

In the biggest game of the night, Liverpool triumphed over reigning champions Real Madrid by two goals. But it wasn't without drama and nerve-racking moments capped by two penalties missed. Kylian Mbappe had a golden opportunity to restore parity for Los Blancos from the penalty spot after Mac Allister gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute. His penalty, however, was saved by Caoimhim Kelleher.

Less than minutes later, Ferland Merland tripped Mohammed Salah in the 18-yard box during a counterattack for the home side. Salah managed to send Thibaut Courtois in the wrong direction but ultimately failed to hit the target. His shot flew away from the post.

Coady Gakpo after coming on for Darwin Nunez extended the lead with a header for Arne Slot's men 76 minutes into the game.

Liverpool won 2-0, their first win against Real Madrid in 15 years.

Meanwhile, the other fixture in England between Aston Villa and Juventus was a bore-fest for 90 minutes. Morgan Rogers thought he had scored the winner for Aston Villa in stoppage time but it was ruled out for infringement om the Old Ladies goalkeeper.

The night saw two draws out of eight fixtures.

Other results on the night:

Celtic 1 - 1 Club Brugge.

Dinamo Zagreb 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund.

Monaco 2 - Benfica 3.

Red Star 5 - 1 Stuttgart.

Sturm Graz 1 - 0 Girona.