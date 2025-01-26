Congo severs ties with Rwanda over rising rebel activities

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda amidst escalating rebel activity in the country’s eastern region. Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting rebel groups, including providing troops and weaponry, which have contributed to recent violent clashes.

January witnessed a surge in M23 rebel activities, marking their most significant territorial gains since their insurgence in 2021. On Friday, the rebels reportedly killed the military governor of North Kivu province, intensifying concerns about their operations. The United Nations has since warned of a potential regional war as tensions continue to rise.

In response to the alleged Rwandan involvement, Congo issued a directive for all Rwandan diplomats and authorities to cease all activities within the country. The directive, dated 24 January, gave a 48-hour deadline for the cessation of diplomatic and consular functions.

Meanwhile, Congolese forces, supported by their allies, have reportedly managed to push back rebel troops attempting to gain control of the provincial capital, Goma. The clash occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 25 January. However, the intense fighting resulted in the deaths of three South African peacekeepers deployed by the United Nations.