Liverpool smash British transfer record for Wirtz after landing Ghana-Dutch teammate

Liverpool have broken the British transfer record by agreeing to pay £116.5 million for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, following their recent capture of his teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds have agreed to pay £100 million upfront for the German midfielder, with another £16.5 million in add-ons that could make the deal worth even more. The total package easily beats the previous British record of £115 million that Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Wirtz only wants to join Liverpool, so sorting out his personal terms won't be a problem. The 22-year-old will have his medical next week when he gets back from his holidays, and then the move will be complete, per SkySports.

The attacking midfielder has been on Liverpool's radar for ages, along with several other top European clubs. Manchester City were also interested but pulled out because the deal was getting too expensive. Wirtz preferred moving to Merseyside over joining Bayern Munich, which helped Liverpool get the signing done.

Last season, Wirtz was brilliant for Leverkusen, scoring 10 goals and setting up 12 more in 25 league starts. His team finished second behind Bayern Munich, just a year after winning both the Bundesliga and German Cup.

This signing comes hot on the heels of Liverpool bringing in Wirtz's old Leverkusen mate Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international, who has Ghanaian roots, joined Anfield for £29.5 million and gives Arne Slot's squad even more pace and attacking threat down the flanks.

Liverpool continue pursue for more stars

Liverpool aren't finished yet either. They're also looking at Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and have been in touch with the south coast club about a possible deal.

No offer has been made yet, but the Premier League champions are working out what it might take to get him.

