Barcelona rule out signing Thomas Partey, 2 top European clubs reportedly interested

Barcelona have firmly ruled out the possibility of signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, despite the Ghanaian international's contract expiring in June and his availability on the market.

According to reports from Fichajes, the Catalan club has made it clear that they do not view Partey as part of their transfer plans.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has been exploring options for his next move, was reportedly offered to Barcelona.

However, the club showed no interest in pursuing a deal, with coach Hansi Flick already having a clear vision for Barcelona's midfield. Flick believes the team is well-covered in that area, especially with Frenkie de Jong on the verge of a full recovery.

READ ALSO: How Thomas Partey faked stomach upset to miss Ghana league match and ran away to Spain

Barcelona’s midfield depth is also reinforced by emerging talents like Marc Casado and Marc Bernal, who are expected to play a bigger role next season.

Established stars such as Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Fermin Lopez further ensure the club’s midfield remains competitive, leaving no room for additional signings in this position.

Juventus, PSG interested in signing Partey

While Barcelona have moved on from the idea of signing Partey, the Ghanaian has reportedly attracted interest from other top European clubs, including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who are said to be keen on securing his services.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in talks with Partey over a potential contract renewal but it is widely reported that the Black Stars midfielder’s time at the Emirates is over.

With Barcelona's transfer priorities shifting towards strengthening their attack, particularly in securing a left winger who can also play as a center forward.