From Accra to Anfield: Liverpool land Ghana-Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m

Liverpool have secured the services of Jeremie Frimpong in a £29.5m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, with the defender penning a five-year contract at Anfield.

The Merseyside club moved swiftly to trigger the 24-year-old's €35m release clause, finalising the deal mere hours after confirming Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid ahead of the Club World Cup.

Dutch international Frimpong is expected to fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold in Arne Slot's squad, bringing versatility and pace to Liverpool's right flank.

The defender, who was born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, was eligible to represent Ghana at international level but chose to play for the Netherlands.

His father hails from Ghana's Central Region, and Frimpong has previously expressed his connection to his African heritage, maintaining ties with the country through family visits and cultural traditions.

Frimpong proved instrumental in Leverkusen's historic maiden Bundesliga triumph in 2023-24 and remained a consistent performer with 53 appearances across all competitions as they secured runners-up position this past season.

Jeremie Frimpong's rise

The former Celtic player will compete with Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley for the right-back berth, with Bradley having recently committed his future to the club with a four-year extension.

After progressing through Manchester City's youth system, Frimpong moved to Celtic Park in September 2019 before Leverkusen secured his signature in January 2021.

His arrival bolsters Liverpool's Dutch contingent, joining compatriots Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch on Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue pursuing another Leverkusen star, with advanced talks ongoing for Florian Wirtz.