Real Madrid confirm Trent Alexander-Arnold signing: Here’s how he will help tactically

Real Madrid have officially completed the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer, with the England international joining the Spanish giants ahead of the Club World Cup.

The 26-year-old defender has signed a long-term contract at the Santiago Bernabéu after his Liverpool deal expired, bringing an end to months of speculation about his future.

Alexander-Arnold arrives with an impressive trophy cabinet, having won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Anfield.

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year three times and earned individual recognition as Liverpool's Young Player of the Year in 2019.

So, how exactly will his signing help Los Blancos recover from a tough 2024/25 campaign? Pulse Sports breaks down his tactical ability and potential impact at the Bernabéu next season.

TAA's Tactical Impact

Alexander-Arnold's arrival will transform Real Madrid's attacking play down the right flank. His exceptional passing range and crossing ability make him one of the world's most creative full-backs.

Last season, the Liverpool star recorded 13 assists across all competitions, the highest tally for any defender in Europe's top five leagues. His 2.8 key passes per game ranked him among the continent's most productive players, whilst his crossing accuracy of 29% was significantly higher than most full-backs.

The statistics show Alexander-Arnold's unique ability to create chances from deep positions. He averaged 7.2 long balls per match with 67% accuracy, giving Real Madrid a new dimension in building attacks from the back.

His set-piece delivery will also boost Xabi Alonso’s side. Alexander-Arnold created 47 chances from corners and free-kicks last season, converting 12% of his crosses into scoring opportunities for teammates.

Defensively, questions remain about his positioning, but Real Madrid's system should suit him better. Playing alongside experienced centre-backs like Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão will provide the defensive stability he needs to focus on his attacking strengths.

The signing addresses Real Madrid's need for creativity from wide areas. With Dani Carvajal aging and Lucas Vázquez lacking Alexander-Arnold's crossing ability, the Englishman offers a significant upgrade in the final third.

His partnership with Jude Bellingham, his England teammate, could prove particularly effective. Their understanding developed during international duty should translate well to club level.

Alexander-Arnold's ability to switch play and find teammates in advanced positions makes him perfect for Real Madrid's possession-based approach. His 91% pass completion rate demonstrates the technical quality needed to succeed at the Bernabéu.