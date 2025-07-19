I just want a decent accommodation for my family: betPawa Aviator winner shares first goal after GH¢2 million win

#Featuredpost

For Prince Adusei, a young man from Kumasi who worked as a galamsey operator (illegal miner), the dream was never luxury, it was security. A decent place for his family to live. That dream is now within reach, thanks to a GH¢6 bet on betPawa’s Aviator platform that turned into a jaw-dropping GH¢2 million win. “I’ve lived in places which was not all that decent,” Prince said during a press conference held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, July 16. “So, for me, one of the first things I want to do with this money is to find a proper, decent place where my family can live in peace. That’s what matters most.” Prince, who earned just GH¢150 a day from illegal mining, placed a GH¢6 Aviator bet when his network suddenly went off. When the signal returned, the impossible had happened, he had won millions.

“I thought it was a scam. I turned off my phone,” he recalled. “To be sure, I withdrew GH¢5,000. It came. I did it again, and it hit my momo again. That’s when I knew this was real.” Since the win, Prince hasn’t gone back to the mining site and he says he has no plans to. “This win is a blessing. But it’s also a wake-up call. I have an opportunity to do better for my family and I’m going to make it count.” Prince was celebrated alongside fellow Aviator winners from Cameroon and Zambia, as betPawa marked one of the biggest group payouts in African gaming history, totalling over GHS 11.4 million in a single round.

In Zambia, a driver named Sydny staked just 7 Kwacha and won over 3 million Kwacha. In Cameroon, Clovis and others turned tiny bets into hundreds of thousands of dollars. But it was Prince’s humility and focus on family that touched the hearts of many at the event. “While others dream of cars and watches, Prince dreams of a proper roof over his family’s head,” said Borah Ndanyungu, Head of Local Marketing and CSR at betPawa. “This is why we built this platform, to change lives for the better.”

As part of its vision to support sustainable success, betPawa is working with the Gaming Commission of Ghana and financial advisors to guide BIG winners like Prince through money management, investment, and responsible planning.

The winners were also treated to a full VIP experience including luxury accommodation, tailored gifts, and a once-in-a-lifetime private jet tour of Ghana. Prince’s win adds to a growing list of life-changing stories, including Fuseini from Kumasi, who won GH¢6 million in 2023.

With a new home in sight and a new life just beginning, Prince is living proof that with small bets come big possibilities.