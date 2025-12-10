Pres. Mahama dismisses calls to scrap Office of Special Prosecutor as ‘premature’

President John Mahama has dismissed calls for the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), describing such demands as premature. He maintained that the OSP continues to play a vital role in Ghana’s anti-corruption framework and should not be dissolved.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the National Peace Council at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, 10 December, the President emphasised that the OSP remains the only anti-corruption institution with full prosecutorial independence.

I think it is premature to call for the closure of that office. The unique thing about that office is that it is the only anti-corruption agency that has prosecutorial powers to prosecute cases itself without going through the Attorney-General.

OSP

He explained that public distrust in the Attorney-General’s office, largely due to its position within the sitting government, makes the independence of the OSP even more critical.

People believe the Attorney-General will be very reluctant to prosecute his own, but if there is an independent office like the Office of the Special Prosecutor, it will not matter who you are, because they have security of tenure and the prosecutorial authority to act.

President Mahama encouraged the OSP to expedite its ongoing cases in order to rebuild public trust. He said:

President John Mahama

People want to see more prosecutions and more results. I will urge the OSP to speed up some of these investigations and show that the office is still very relevant.

His comments follow renewed criticism of the OSP from senior political figures. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga recently called for the dissolution of the institution, arguing that it has failed to deliver on its core mandate eight years after its establishment.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

Similarly, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, raised concerns about the continued allocation of significant budgetary resources to the OSP, describing the expenditure as unjustifiable given the office’s performance. He noted that despite the strong public support that accompanied the creation of the OSP, its output has not reflected the level of investment.

Several prominent legal figures have joined the debate including the former President of the Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto, who argues that the OSP has not achieved its intended purpose and has become a drain on State resources.