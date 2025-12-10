Ghana condemns Israel over ‘inhumane’ treatment of travellers, warns of retaliation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned what it describes as the “inhumane and traumatic” treatment of Ghanaian travellers by Israeli authorities at Ben Gurion International Airport. The Ministry has warned that Ghana may implement reciprocal measures if the situation is not immediately addressed.

In a statement issued by Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on 10 December 2025, the Ministry expressed its strong protest, deploring the recent ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals travelling to Israel.

The Ministry noted that, since Sunday, 7 December 2025, Ghanaian travellers have been deliberately targeted and subjected to inhumane and traumatic treatment. According to the statement, seven (7) Ghanaian nationals were detained without justification, including four (4) Members of Parliament travelling to Tel Aviv for the Annual International Cybersecurity Conference.

The parliamentary delegation was released only after more than five hours of strenuous diplomatic intervention. The statement further noted that the remaining three (3) travellers were deported on the next available flight and have since returned to Ghana.

Expressing deep concern, the Ministry stated:

The Government of Ghana considers the actions of the Israeli authorities as unfairly targeting Ghanaian travellers and accordingly conveys its strong reservations against the humiliating treatment of our citizens at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Highlighting the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations, the Ministry emphasised:

Ghana and Israel have enjoyed cordial relations for more than six decades, with considerable high volumes of unimpeded travel by citizens of both nations. This condemnable conduct by Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable and inconsistent with our friendly historical relations.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foriegn Affairs

Addressing Israel’s claim that Ghana’s Embassy failed to cooperate during the deportation procedures, the Ministry rejected the justification as baseless.

We find the justification provided by the Israeli Government, alleging non-cooperation of our Embassy in the deportation of Ghanaians in Israeli custody, as totally untenable. The facts confirm that our mission in Tel Aviv has been responsive and compliant with international law.