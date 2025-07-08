Unmasking the Tobacco Industry Appeal: Exposing the Kweku Ananse of the 21st century (Opinion)

In the heart of Africa, where wisdom is etched in proverbs and stories passed down through generations, an Akan adage reminds us: "Se wo werɛ fi na wosankofa a, yɛnkyi." Meaning "It is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten." As we stand at the crossroads of public health and industry deception, we must return to ancestral wisdom to confront a modern enemy cloaked in deception, the tobacco industry.

Like Ananse, the infamous trickster, the tobacco industry weaves a web of lies, luring the unsuspecting youth and communities with sweet words and false promises. They package death in colorful wrappings, disguising tobacco, nicotine, and e-products as fashionable, trendy, sophisticated, even harmless. But our elders warned "Obi nkyerɛ abofra Nyame," meaning "No one shows a child God", because the truth is self-evident: tobacco harms and offers no benefit. Yet today, the industry has rewritten the narrative, leaving our young people vulnerable, fueling addiction while raking in profits from their pain.

In many African communities, youth are the lifeblood and driving force of our nation, the promise of tomorrow. Like young seedlings in a farmer’s field, full of potential, yet in need of protection and nurturing. A farmer who neglects his young crops cannot expect a good harvest. So too, a nation that fails to shield its children and young people from the grip of tobacco and nicotine addiction sows the seeds of destruction.

Experts call for embargo on tobacco trade.

The tobacco industry, like a deceitful trader in the marketplace, never reveals its true intentions. It infiltrates entertainment, sports, glamorizing smoking and vaping as symbols of modern freedom.

Through music sponsorships, influencer partnerships, and sleek advertising, it seduces the young. But no matter how attractively they package their poison, the harm remains.

Our elders remind us again, "Sɛ ɔdɛnkyɛm sere kyerɛ wo a, ɛnsusu sɛ ɔwɔ adwempa," meaning, “When the crocodile smiles at you, do not assume it has good intentions.” The tobacco industry wears a false smile, pretending to care for public health by introducing so-called ‘reduced harm’ products like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco devices. They claim these products are safer alternatives, yet in truth, they serve as the gateway to lifelong addiction.

This is no different from the story of Kweku Ananse, who lured his children into the cooking pot one by one, only to seal the lid and devour them. If we let these industries continue their deceptions, our youth will be consumed by addiction before they even realize the danger.

The tobacco industry has mastered the art of deception. They fund biased research that downplays the dangers of their products. They hide behind the rhetoric of "harm reduction" and shift blame to individuals, conveniently ignoring the manipulative strategies they deploy daily. But we must remember: "Se wotwa ator) a, woara na ebu wo," meaning "When you tell lies, they will eventually expose you." No matter how much they try to mask the deadly truth, the evidence is clear: tobacco and its associated nicotine products kill.

The devastation and the adverse health impact of the tobacco industry’s products, including cancers, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and premature death, are very evident. Still, the industry repackages its poison in sleek new forms, hoping we’ll forget. But we will not forget. We, the gatekeepers of today, government, civil society, academia, media, and the public, must remind everyone that whether a snake sheds its skin or not, it is still a snake.

Just as a farmer fences his field to protect crops from wild animals, we must protect our children and young people from the reach of the tobacco industry. As the elders say: "Dua korɔ gye mframa a, ɛbubu"—"A single tree cannot withstand the wind; it will fall." This is not a battle for one. It’s a fight we must wage together.

The Government of Ghana and governments around the world must act boldly. We must implement stronger policies, enforce stricter regulations, and relentless public awareness. Communities must be empowered to reject tobacco products and educate our young ones on the dangers of nicotine addiction.

Tobacco may appear pleasurable at first, but it is a slow trap leading to suffering and death. As we mark this year’s World No Tobacco Day, let us unmask the tobacco industry, expose their deceptive ways, and stand together to protect our most valuable resource, our children and youth.

Among the Akan, no folktale is more familiar than that of Kweku Ananse, the trickster spider who used wit and deceit for selfish gain. Today, the tobacco industry plays this role, not as the wise storyteller, but as the addictive peddler. Like Ananse, they deceive the innocent, presenting nicotine products as symbols of freedom, prestige, and modern life, only to steal our health, our future, and our lives.

It is time to expose the Kweku Ananse of the 21st Century: the Tobacco Industry.