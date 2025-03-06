Gh₵19 million saved by hosting Independence Day anniversary at Jubilee House

President John Mahama has revealed that his administration has saved approximately 19 million Ghana cedis by opting for a modest Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee House to mark the 68th anniversary.

In his address on Thursday, 6th March, President Mahama justified his decision to discontinue the regional rotation of the celebration and to hold a scaled-down event at the seat of government instead of the Independence Square in Accra.

He acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges, highlighting that previous celebrations had placed a significant financial burden on the state.

Referring to past events, he noted that the 66th Independence Day celebration in Ho cost 13.7 million cedis, while the 67th event in Koforidua amounted to 15 million cedis.

He further stated that hosting this year’s celebration at Independence Square was estimated to cost at least 20 million cedis, underscoring the need for prudent government spending.

In a year when we are calling on everyone to make sacrifices, including workers who have graciously accepted a base pay adjustment far below the rate of inflation, it would be unconscionable to spend such an amount on just a few hours of celebration.

President Mahama disclosed that this year’s scaled-down event saved the country 95% of the estimated cost. However, he reassured Ghanaians that the modest nature of the celebration in no way diminished the significance of the occasion.

Ghana’s independence is the single most important event in our history, as it set us on the path to nationhood.

He urged citizens to use the occasion as a moment of reflection on the nation’s current economic outlook, education, national security, and governance.