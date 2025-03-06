Must Read: Police announce road closures, diversions for 68th Independence Day celebration

The Ghana Police Service has announced security arrangements, including temporary road closures and diversions, for the 68th Independence Day celebration at the Jubilee House in Accra.

In a press release dated 6th March, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, outlined that the following roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic and reopened after the event.

Road Closures

Liberation Road at Opeibea Intersection

37 Intersection towards the Central Business District (CBD)

Independence Avenue at Ako-Adjei Bypass

Jawaharlal Nehru Road at Switchback Road

Presidential Drive around the Jubilee House, which will be blocked at John Hammond Road at TV3 Junction and Kanda Link

Road Diversions

The statement advised motorists to take note of the following diversions:

Motorists on Liberation Road from the Airport towards Accra will be diverted at Opeibea Traffic Intersection onto Alliance Française Road to join Obasanjo Highway or onto Airport Bypass to link with Giffard Road.

Motorists on Independence Avenue from the Accra direction will be diverted at Ako-Adjei Interchange onto Ring Road Central towards Osu or Kawukudi.

Motorists from Club 10 and Kanda Post Office will be diverted at Kanda Link onto Sunyani and Kade Avenue to connect with Kanda Highway.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes in advance, as no vehicles will be allowed to park on the road.

Car Parks and Vehicle Restrictions

No vehicles will be allowed to park in unauthorised areas or drive through road blockades.

Security vehicles and vehicles carrying dignitaries will be granted access after thorough checks.

Traffic Police Officers will be deployed to direct and assist motorists to designated car parks and diverted routes.

Towing services will be available to remove any abandoned, disabled, or wrongly parked vehicles at the event grounds.