Christian Methodist SHS: Police arrest 4 students following attack on colleague

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four male students of Christian Methodist Senior High School (SHS) in connection with violent clashes with residents of New Aplaku in Weija, Ga South Municipal District.

The police retrieved weapons from the students, including knives and scissors, as they continue efforts to restore calm in the area.

A video of the arrest shared on social media by Adom TV shows the students on their knees, surrounded by at least six police officers attempting to retrieve the weapons from them.

Two people were reportedly injured following the clash between students and residents, which began on Thursday, 27th February, and spilled into Friday.

This incident was sparked after a male student of the school was brutally attacked by his colleagues over an alleged mobile phone theft.

A video shared on social media captures several male students assaulting the accused student and vandalising property, while bystanders scramble for safety.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 27th February 2025, when the accused student was allegedly attacked, forcing him to flee to a nearby shop.

Another segment of the video shows the victim with a disfigured face, an injured mouth, and a blood-stained shirt, sitting in a provision shop as he narrates his ordeal.

According to his account, he was merely instructed by an unnamed individual to take the phone in question on their behalf. However, he was later accused of theft by his colleagues.

Reports indicate that in the aftermath of the attack, some students proceeded to vandalise the shop and even stabbed a community member in the eye with a pair of scissors sparking reprisal attacks.