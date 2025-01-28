SHS student slapped, beaten ‘mercilessly’ over alleged phone theft (Video)

A viral video showing some Senior High School students physically assaulting a colleague over an alleged phone theft has sparked outrage on social media. In the video, a male student dressed in a blue shirt and khaki shorts is seen kneeling on a table while being slapped and smacked on the back of his hand in a classroom at a yet-to-be-identified school.
The distraught student is surrounded by about six of his colleagues, with three of them interrogating and continuing to assault him. They then brought out a whiteboard with the inscription “I am thief” and forced him to hold it.
Despite the victim pleading for mercy, the assailants accused him of stealing a phone, demanded he explain his motive, and ordered him to reveal the owner of the allegedly stolen phone. When they noticed he was not crying, they intensified the assault, questioning his lack of visible regret.
The video has triggered widespread condemnation, with calls for swift action by the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Education Service (GES).
Some reactions on social media include:
Elikem Kotoko: “I NEVER did any of these to anyone in school, and I never allowed anyone to dare try that on me. If you try this on my child in school and I find out, I will have a bone to pick with you.”
Felicia’s Diary: “You are not talking about what he did; you are only complaining about how he is treated. Can't you see he stole something? Is that what you sent your child to school to do? Anywhere you misbehave, you receive punishment.”
Kennedy Abedu: “These students are the products of the so-called free S.H.S. They are not learning and are rather behaving in this stupid and idiotic manner. The Ghana Police Service should urgently investigate this matter.”
Eric Berchie: “These barbaric actions must stop in our schools.”