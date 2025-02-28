Court remands suspected killer of KNUST final-year female student for 2 weeks

21-year-old Daniel Tuffour, the suspect in the alleged murder of a final-year female student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been remanded in prison custody for two weeks.

This decision followed his arraignment at the Asafo Circuit Court, where prosecutors requested that he remain in custody for further investigations. The court granted the request, and the suspect is set to reappear on 17th March 2025.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the suspect's arrest on Thursday, 27th February, following preliminary investigations into the incident.

According to the police, the deceased, Yabane Deladem Aku, was found unresponsive behind the Central Laboratory on campus in the early hours of the day.

She was pronounced dead by medical personnel from KNUST Hospital, who examined the body at the scene before it was transported to the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police further disclosed that an examination of the body revealed marks of violence, leading to the arrest of Daniel Tuffour, a Level 400 Biological Science student, for questioning.

Additionally, Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally engaged with the deceased’s family, offering condolences and assuring them that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the university management has outlined enhanced security measures to maintain calm on campus. These include:

Deployment of over 50 police officers across the campus

Five mobile police patrol teams from the Anti-Robbery Squad

34 patrol officers from the SWAT Unit in the Ashanti Region

Additional security personnel stationed at strategic locations

The statement, signed by Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, further noted that 80% of the university campus, including the location of the incident, is under CCTV surveillance, with plans for full coverage soon.