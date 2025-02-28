Weija: SHS student brutally attacked by colleagues over alleged phone theft (Video)

A student of Christian Methodist Senior High School in Weija, Ga South Municipal District, Ghana, has been brutally attacked by his colleagues over an alleged mobile phone theft.

A video shared on social media captures several male students assaulting the accused student and vandalising property, while bystanders scramble for safety.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 27th February 2025, when the accused student was allegedly attacked, forcing him to flee to a nearby shop.

Another segment of the video shows the victim with a disfigured face, an injured mouth, and a blood-stained shirt, sitting in a provision shop as he narrates his ordeal.

According to his account, he was merely instructed by an unnamed individual to take the phone in question on their behalf. However, he was later accused of theft by his colleagues.

Reports indicate that in the aftermath of the attack, some students proceeded to vandalise the shop and even stabbed a community member in the eye with a pair of scissors.

Shocked residents, reacting to the incident, condemned the students’ violent behaviour, with some questioning whether they were truly students or landguards.

In response to the escalating violence, a joint military and police team has taken over the school after some community members began mobilising for retaliation.

This latest incident comes amid a series of violent clashes in senior high schools across the country.