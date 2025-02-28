10 African countries with mandatory military service for citizens

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 27th February, he stated that the initiative aims to promote fitness, discipline, and patriotism among national service personnel.

Military service plays a crucial role in national defence and citizen development. While some countries rely on voluntary enlistment, others enforce mandatory military training for young people as part of their national service obligations.

Across the world, countries take different approaches to military recruitment. In some nations, all males—and in certain cases, females—of a specified age must serve in the military for a fixed period, typically between one and three years.

This policy is often found in countries with high security concerns or authoritarian governance.

As Ghana considers implementing its own version of military training, here are 10 African countries that have already adopted mandatory military service for their citizens.

10 AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH MANDATORY MILITARY SERVICE