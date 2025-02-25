5 violent senior high school clashes in 2025 – Is student discipline declining?

The apparent surge in violent clashes in Senior High Schools (SHS) has raised public concern in recent weeks, fuelling fears of growing indiscipline among students.

With just two months into 2025, five violent clashes have already been recorded across the country, with students either engaging in brawls among themselves or clashing with local residents.

While fights in second-cycle institutions are not new, these recent incidents have involved the use of weapons, resulting in multiple injuries and the destruction of property worth millions of cedis.

The latest incident, involving students of Sokode SHS, led to the temporary closure of the school on Sunday, 23rd February.

This article examines the five violent clashes recorded so far in 2025, highlighting the casualties and the growing concerns over the decline in discipline within schools.

1. Kinbu Secondary Technical and Accra Technical Centre – Greater Accra

The first disturbing incident went viral on 28th January when a video surfaced showing students of Accra Technical Centre chasing Kinbu students.

In the footage, some students were seen wielding clubs during the chaotic confrontation while onlookers screamed for calm to no avail.

Moments later, Kinbu students, now armed, returned with reinforcements for a reprisal attack.

Although no injuries were reported, the exact cause of the clash remains unknown.

2. Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) and Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS) – Ashanti Region

Barely two days later, another incident occurred in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, on 30th January.

Reports suggest that the clash happened on when students of KTI, returning from an inter-school competition, were allegedly attacked by KASS students armed with stones and machetes.

This provoked a reprisal attack, during which stones were hurled, leading to the smashing of windscreens on three private vehicles belonging to teachers, as well as KTI’s school bus, a notice board, and the school gate.

The violence resulted in extensive damage to property and left one person injured.

3. Salaga SHS – Savannah Region

This incident, the most violent of all recorded cases, took place on 1st February 2025.

Reports indicate that the altercation began as a disagreement between two day students during an entertainment event.

The dispute escalated when it was reported to their respective groups in Kpembe and Salaga townships, fuelling tensions that led to a full-blown violent confrontation.

Described as a free-for-all fight, the clash left one student with multiple stab wounds.

During the police operation, officers seized a locally manufactured pistol and a round of ammunition from the scene.

A total of 20 students were later arrested on Tuesday, 4th February.

4. Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) – Ashanti Region

A violent clash erupted on 14th February between students of Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi and local youth near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The confrontation saw both groups hurling stones and objects at each other, damaging vehicles and causing injuries to bystanders.

In viral videos, individuals were seen aggressively throwing stones as others fled in different directions to escape the chaos.

Another video showed a civilian vehicle with shattered windows, its driver sustaining a severe head injury.

The incident was reportedly linked to an inter-school competition.

5. Sokode SHS – Volta Region

All students of Sokode Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region have been sent home following a directive for the temporary closure of the school.

The directive, issued by the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Sunday, 23rd February, followed violent clashes between students and local residents, which left several people injured.

Reports indicate that the confrontation began when some students were attacked after venturing into the community to buy food. In retaliation, they returned to the school and mobilised their peers for a reprisal attack.

However, when the students returned to campus, they were ambushed by a group of local youths and the Asafo Company, leading to further injuries and damage to property, including a staff member’s vehicle.

Conclusion

The recent wave of violent clashes in Senior High Schools is a worrying trend that calls for urgent intervention.

If left unchecked, these clashes could have long-term implications for education and society as a whole.

As such, authorities, school administrators, and parents must take proactive steps to address this growing menace before it escalates further.