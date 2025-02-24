Sokode SecTec students sent home as REGSEC shuts school after violent clashes

All students of Sokode Senior High Technical School in the Volta Region have been sent home following a directive for the temporary closure of the school.

The directive, issued by the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Sunday, 23rd February, follows violent clashes between students and local residents, which left several people injured.

Reports indicate that the confrontation began when some students were attacked after venturing into the community to buy food. In response, they returned to the school and mobilised their peers for a reprisal attack.

However, when the students were recalled to campus, they were ambushed by a group of local youths and the Asafo Company, leading to further injuries on both sides and damage to property, including a staff member’s vehicle.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Channel One News, the Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Francis Yao Agbemeadi, stated that the school’s temporary closure was necessary to ensure students’ safety.

He outlined plans for their transportation home:

Given the dicey nature of the situation, and on the advice of REGSEC, we decided to close the school as a precautionary measure to protect the students.

He added:

We have arranged for buses to take them to their respective destinations. Those from Ho have already returned home. Four buses have been dispatched to Accra, while some MPs have provided additional support, allowing more buses to leave for Kpando.

Mr Agbemeadi also confirmed that a full investigation would be conducted to determine the root cause of the incident and inform further action.