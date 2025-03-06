The Ghana Education Service (GES) has begun the process of reinstating staff who were dismissed after being recruited following 7th December 2024.

In an earlier directive, the service had revoked these last-minute appointments in compliance with an order from the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

However, in a recent letter dated 5th March 2025, Acting Director-General Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis confirmed the formation of a three-member committee to oversee the validation process.

The letter stated:

In reference to our earlier letter dated 17th February 2025, with Reference No. GES/HMRD/SEC/REV.25/01 on the above subject, the Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) requests all affected staff to undergo validation and reinstatement to ensure a clean database of all recruited personnel on the GES payroll.

It further outlined:

In view of this, a three-member committee, comprising the Regional Human Resource Officer, Regional Internal Auditor, and Regional Accountant, should oversee the validation process.

All staff in this category are required to provide the following documents to support the validation exercise:

Appointment Letter

Academic certificate

Licensure Certificate

National Service Certificate

GES noted that the affected staff are expected to complete the validation process by 14th March 2025.

Reacting to this decision, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and a vocal critic of the revocation, took to social media, stating:

The chickens are coming home to roost. Thank you, Mr President. Respectfully, may you also consider the other agencies, especially PMMC workers, whose appointments were terminated—even though they were recruited and appointed in 2022. Yes, 2022, Mr President. Kindly look upon your children with favour, Sir.