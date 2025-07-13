Chelsea vs PSG - Club World Cup final preview; key stats, line-ups, prediction

Chelsea face Paris Saint-Germain in tonight's FIFA Club World Cup final with the chance to pocket over £90 million in prize money - but there's much more than just cash at stake.

Chelsea weren't expected to reach the final when the tournament started, but five wins from six games have taken the Blues to their first Club World Cup final since 2021; the only time they've won this competition.

A 2-0 semi-final victory over Fluminense sealed their place in the showpiece, and they look to be hitting form under Enzo Maresca, who's approaching the end of his first season in charge.

The ultimate test now comes against a frightening PSG side, but having won 13 of their last 15 games, Chelsea might be the perfect team to challenge the French giants.

PSG are just 90 minutes away from footballing immortality. Having already won three domestic trophies and the Champions League this season, they could complete an incredible five-trophy haul by lifting the Club World Cup for the first time ever.

A 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid was the perfect preparation for the final and stretched their amazing run to ten wins from their last 11 games. With seven clean sheets in their last seven victories, the Parisians will be tough to stop.

Head-to-head history

PSG have a slight edge historically, winning three times compared to Chelsea's two victories. They've also had the upper hand recently, going unbeaten in the last four meetings between the sides.

READ ALSO: How much each African team earned at FIFA Club World Cup

Key stats and streaks

Chelsea have scored just once or less in normal time in five of their last six games against European teams. However, they've attempted more shots at this Club World Cup (100) than any other side.

PSG have been dominant lately, with five of their last seven wins coming by three goals or more. They've also led at half-time in six of their last eight matches.

Key players and team news

João Pedro announced himself to Chelsea fans with two goals in the semi-final and has now scored after half-time in 16 of his last 19 goalscoring appearances for his clubs.

PSG's Ousmane Dembélé netted in both the quarter and semi-finals and has already scored against three English clubs this season.

Chelsea are worried about Moisés Caicedo's fitness after he picked up a knock in the semi-final. PSG will be without suspended defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea: Sánchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández, Palmer; João Pedro, Neto, Delap.

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Dembélé, Doue, Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction