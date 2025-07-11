Top 10 African countries in latest FIFA rankings – See where Ghana ranks

FIFA on Thursday, July 10, 2025, released its latest monthly rankings for national teams. The new list shows several changes across the world and Africa.

Globally, Argentina stays at the top, followed by Spain (2nd), France (3rd), England (4th), and Brazil (5th).

In Africa, Morocco remains the continent's best team, staying at 12th place worldwide with 1,698.72 points. The Atlas Lions continue to lead African football.

Senegal has moved up to 18th in the world, becoming Africa's second-best team. Egypt has dropped slightly to 34th globally, making them third in Africa.

Algeria holds its 36th position worldwide and stays fourth in Africa. Nigeria has slipped to 44th place globally, ranking fifth among African nations.

Despite winning the recent Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast has fallen four places to 45th in the world and sixth on the continent.

Tunisia sits at 49th globally and seventh in Africa. Cameroon (51st), Mali (54th), and South Africa (57th) complete the African top 10.

African Top 10 - FIFA Rankings July 2025:

1. Morocco - 12th worldwide

2. Senegal – 18th worldwide

3. Egypt – 34th worldwide

4. Algeria – 36th worldwide

5. Nigeria – 44th worldwide

6. Ivory Coast – 45th worldwide

7. Tunisia – 49th worldwide

8. Cameroon – 51st worldwide

9. Mali – 54th worldwide

10. South Africa – 57th worldwide

Ghana's position

Meanwhile, Ghana maintained its 76th position in the latest FIFA rankings. The Black Stars had previously climbed from 77th to 76th after beating Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana remains 76th globally, showing no change from their previous position held since April 2025. This follows their performance in the 2025 Unity Cup and their winning start to the calendar year.

The Black Stars beat Trinidad and Tobago but lost narrowly to Nigeria in the four-nation tournament in England during June. Ghana's recent form has helped them move above Montenegro, who dropped three places.

