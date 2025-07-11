Top African countries notorious for romance fraud

Romance fraud has become a growing concern worldwide, with certain African countries emerging as significant hubs for these criminal activities.

Understanding which nations are most associated with these scams can help potential victims stay vigilant.

Pulse Ghana lists the top three African countries notorious for these illegal and criminal operation per data from public sources.

Nigeria: The primary hub

Nigeria leads the continent in romance fraud operations. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, romance scams accounted for losses to about 24,000 Americans, exceeding US$1 billion, in 2022.

The country is home to the infamous "Yahoo Boys"; organised groups that specialise in internet fraud, including romance scams.

Nigerian scammers typically target victims in Western countries, particularly the United States and United Kingdom.

Over half of the romance scam victims (56%) were in the US according to research studies conducted by cybersecurity firms. These criminals often pose as military personnel, doctors, or engineers working abroad to gain victims' trust before requesting money for emergencies or travel expenses.

Ghana: The second-largest source

Ghana ranks as the second most notorious African country for romance fraud. According to statistics from the Ghana Police Service and international cybercrime reports, Ghana is ranked second to Nigeria.

The country has developed similar organised networks of fraudsters who operate what locals call “Gameboys” or "Sakawa"; a term for internet fraud combined with spiritual practices.

Ghanaian scammers often work in groups, sharing techniques and victim databases. They frequently impersonate American or European citizens, using stolen photographs and carefully crafted stories to build emotional connections with their targets.

Ivory Coast: An emerging threat

Ivory Coast - Abidjan

The Ivory Coast has become another significant source of romance fraud. According to reports from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, romance scammers from Ivory Coast often pose as Canadians or Frenchmen to steal life savings.

The country's French colonial history gives its scammers an advantage when targeting French-speaking victims, though they also operate in English-speaking markets.

Scale of the problem

Scam Alert

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), victims lost over $1.3 billion to romance scams in the year 2024. This staggering figure represents only reported cases, meaning the actual losses are likely much higher.

The FTC has received 42,399 reports of romance scams in 2024, with the median loss remaining steady at around $1,901 per victim.

Protecting yourself

Cyber crime (File Photo)

These scams exploit human emotions and loneliness, making them particularly effective. Common warning signs include professions of love very quickly, requests for money, reluctance to video chat, and stories about being overseas or in emergencies.

Always verify someone's identity independently and never send money to someone you've only met online.