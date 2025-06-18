Shatta Wale's close friend Kofi Boat, others nabbed by FBI in $100m US romance scam

Three Ghanaian citizens, including an individual believed to be a prominent cybercrime figure, are currently facing extradition to the United States in connection with an alleged $100 million fraud scheme. The intricate operation reportedly involved sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams targeting individuals and companies across the US.

The suspects, identified as Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng (also known as Kofi Boat), a man known only as Agony, and a third accomplice, were apprehended on Friday, 13th June, in a collaborative effort by Interpol and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It is understood that a fourth suspect remains at large.

The extradition request originated from the US Department of State, conveyed through the US Embassy in Accra. It follows an indictment issued in May 2023 by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, which charged the accused with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a criminal enterprise operating from Ghana.

On Monday, 16th June 2025, an Accra magistrate court remanded the three suspects into police custody, pending further legal proceedings.

Court documents indicate that Kofi Boateng is suspected of being the ringleader of the syndicate, which is believed to have operated between 2016 and 2023. Prosecutors allege that the group orchestrated large-scale cyber fraud, primarily through impersonating company officials via spoofed email accounts. Victims were reportedly tricked into authorising wire transfers, with the suspects allegedly attaching fraudulent authorisation letters bearing forged signatures to lend credibility to their schemes.

A source close to the investigation, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated:

The group caused victims to unknowingly transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars into accounts under the syndicate’s control

Beyond BEC scams, investigators contend that the syndicate also ran romance scams. These targeted vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly, through various online platforms including email, text messaging, and dating sites. Victims were reportedly manipulated into believing they were in romantic relationships and subsequently coerced into sending money under false pretences, such as promised business opportunities or fabricated emergencies.

The indictment identifies at least one business and eight individuals as confirmed victims of the scheme, which US prosecutors estimate resulted in losses exceeding $100 million.

The US Embassy formally requested the provisional arrest of the suspects via a diplomatic note to Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 13th June 2024. Subsequently, Ghana’s Minister of the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, signed an arrest warrant on 18th March 2025, authorising the detentions.

