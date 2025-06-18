Grammy Awards introduce two new categories ahead of 2026 ceremony

The Grammy awards are set for a significant shake-up in 2026, with the Recording Academy introducing two brand-new categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. These additions aim to acknowledge the ever-evolving musical landscape and celebrate a wider range of creative contributions.
The announcement has generated considerable buzz among music enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Whether you're a devoted country music fan or an admirer of striking visual art, these new categories promise to broaden the appeal of "Music's Biggest Night."
Speaking to Grammy.com, CEO Harvey Mason jr. shed light on the rationale behind the revisions.
Each year during our Awards & Nominations review, our focus is on refining our rules, uncovering anything that is no longer working, and ensuring we are celebrating our creative community in the most meaningful way. I’m thrilled that many of this year’s changes… allow us to honour even more creators. That’s always a positive outcome for me. But even more importantly, these are much-needed updates that ensure those who are making significant contributions to the musical process are properly recognised and have the opportunity to be celebrated on Music’s Biggest Night
One of the most noteworthy additions is the Best Album Cover category, which formally acknowledges the crucial role of visual storytelling in an increasingly digital world. Mason jr. elaborated:
In today’s digital world, album covers are arguably more impactful than ever. Their cultural significance is undeniable. That’s one of the reasons members of the art director community and our Awards & Nominations members felt [the Best Album Cover] category was necessary. The Packaging Field has always thrived, but we expect this to be one of our most inclusive categories to date
The country music genre will also receive a more refined platform. The existing Best Country Album category is being renamed Best Contemporary Country Album, creating space for the newly established Best Traditional Country Album. This adjustment recognises both the genre's ongoing development and the growing resurgence of its foundational roots.
Country music has evolved in a major way over the past decade, with traditional country experiencing a massive resurgence, growing in popularity and volume
This action by our members now opens the door for us to celebrate more artists and a wider range of music. By adding this new Category and renaming the Country Album Category, we’re creating more space for all the diverse artists who are shaping the future of country music
These modifications follow a landmark 2025 Grammys ceremony where Kendrick Lamar secured five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Meanwhile, Tems earned her second GRAMMY for Best African Music Performance with her hit “Love Me JeJe,” and Beyoncé made history with her long-awaited Album of the Year win for “Cowboy Carter,” which she dedicated to trailblazing country artist Linda Martell.
The 2026 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 1st February in Los Angeles, with the nominations set to be announced on Friday, 7th November 2025.