Grammy Awards introduce two new categories ahead of 2026 ceremony

Each year during our Awards & Nominations review, our focus is on refining our rules, uncovering anything that is no longer working, and ensuring we are celebrating our creative community in the most meaningful way. I’m thrilled that many of this year’s changes… allow us to honour even more creators. That’s always a positive outcome for me. But even more importantly, these are much-needed updates that ensure those who are making significant contributions to the musical process are properly recognised and have the opportunity to be celebrated on Music’s Biggest Night