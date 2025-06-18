10 affordable universities in Canada for international students

For international students seeking a high-quality, cost-effective university education, Canada presents an excellent choice. The country boasts competitive tuition fees for both international and domestic students, coupled with a well-regarded education system that rivals those in the UK and USA.

Additionally, Canada offers a predominantly English (or French) speaking environment, making it an accessible and comfortable place to live for students from around the globe.

Many international students are drawn to Canada due to its affordable tuition, ease of living, and the strong reputation of its universities. If you're looking for an economical path to a reputable degree, here's an in-depth look at why Canada is a prime destination, along with a list of affordable universities and even a tuition-free option.



READ MORE: Top 10 countries that accept international students easily

Why choose Canada for your studies?

Affordability: Compared to leading universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other English-speaking nations, Canada offers significantly more budget-friendly degree programmes.

Reputation: Canada is globally recognised for one of the best education systems, and its universities consistently uphold this high standard.

READ MORE: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

Ease of Living: Undertaking studies in a foreign country can be daunting, but Canada's status as a developed, English-speaking nation simplifies the transition and daily life for international students.

Tuition Fees in Canada for International Students (2024-2025)

Tuition costs for international students in Canada vary based on the programme type and chosen institution. As of 2024-2025:

Bachelor's degrees typically range from CAD 8,700 to CAD 54,000 per year.

READ MORE: Medikal responds to backlash over alleged inappropriate incident with female student

Master's degrees can cost between CAD 4,000 to CAD 30,000 annually.

Top Universities in Canada

While renowned for their quality, even Canada's top universities offer more affordable tuition rates compared to their international counterparts. According to U.S. News, the leading Canadian universities include:

University of Toronto

READ MORE: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 43,620 - CAD 62,580

Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 6,210 - CAD 45,310

University of British Columbia

Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 41,595 - CAD 44,942

READ MORE: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 9,500

McGill University

Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 20,483 - CAD 41,000

Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 17,708 - CAD 28,362

McMaster University

Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 40,318 - CAD 45,703

Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 6,307 - CAD 17,096

READ MORE: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

University of Montreal

Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 27,102

Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 17,708 - CAD 20,553

Affordable Bachelor's Degrees in Canada

READ MORE: Top 10 most expensive high schools in Ghana and their fees

For those seeking the most economical options for undergraduate studies, consider these institutions:

1.University of the People

Location: Online

Tuition: Tuition-Free

Degree Programmes: Associate, Bachelor, Master (Business Administration, Education, Computer Science, and Health Science)

Note: UoPeople is a US-accredited online university offering flexible, tuition-free study options globally.

READ MORE: Black Sherif explains why he avoids singing about women and sex

2.Brandon University

Location: Brandon, Manitoba

Tuition: CAD 7,203

Degree Programmes: BA, BBA, BEd, BFA, BM, BN, BSc

Highlights: Welcomes international students, offers intimate professor interactions and research opportunities often unavailable at larger institutions.

3. Université de Saint-Boniface

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tuition: CAD 10,570 – CAD 16,850

READ MORE: Sam George gives pardoned radio stations 30 days to regularise operations or face shutdown

Degree Programmes: Bachelor’s Degrees in Arts, Social Work, Translation, Science, Nursing, Business, and Education (Master's studies possible at the University of Manitoba).

Note: Requires a certain level of French proficiency, with some programmes also needing English proficiency.

4.Canadian Mennonite University

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tuition: CAD 10,003

Degree Programmes: Three- and four-year BA, BSc, BBA, and Master’s Programmes

Highlights: Actively encourages international applications, valuing the diverse perspectives international students bring.

5.Memorial University of Newfoundland

Location: St. Johns, Newfoundland

Tuition: CAD 20,000

Degree Programmes: Over 100 programmes for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Certificates

Highlights: Offers specialised services for international students, including advising, an internationalisation office, and dedicated student groups.

READ MORE: Veteran musician Agya Koo Nimo shares his final wish with Shatta Wale via phone call

Affordable Master's Degrees in Canada

For postgraduate studies, several Canadian universities offer competitive tuition fees:

1.Memorial University of Newfoundland

Location: St. Johns, Newfoundland

Tuition: CAD 6,390

Degree Programmes: Wide variety of Master’s and Doctorate programmes (both in-person and online) in Humanities & Social Sciences, Professional Programmes, Interdisciplinary Programmes, and Sciences.

2.University of Northern British Columbia

Location: Prince George, British Columbia

Tuition: CAD 7,494

Degree Programmes: MBA, MSc, MEd, MEng, MScN, MSW, Graduate Certificates, and Doctorate programmes.

3.University of Calgary

Location: Calgary, Alberta

Tuition: CAD 4,319

Degree Programmes: Offers both course-based and research-based Master’s and Doctorate degrees across various subjects.

READ MORE: Popular TikToker GH Kobby arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend to death

4.Simon Fraser University

Location: Burnaby, British Columbia

Tuition: CAD 6,075

Degree Programmes: Diverse graduate programmes in Applied Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Business, Communication, Art & Technology, Education, Environment, Health Sciences, and Science.

5.University of Saskatchewan

Location: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Tuition: CAD 3,000 – CAD 5,000

Degree Programmes: Over 80 Master’s and Doctorate degrees, with a specialisation in research and medical fields.

Tuition-free universities in Canada for International students

While most Canadian universities charge tuition, the University of the People stands out as a unique, tuition-free option. Accredited by an American institution, this fully online university welcomes international students, including Canadians. It offers a range of tuition-free Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degrees in Business, Computer Science, Education, and Health Science. The flexibility of an online degree allows students to study anytime, anywhere, offering an unparalleled cost advantage.

What is the cost of living in Canada for students?

READ MORE: Afia Schwarzenegger reports Ghanaian TV Stations to Tyler Perry for pirating his movies

The cost of living in Canada varies significantly across its vast provinces and cities. While major metropolitan areas can be expensive, many regions remain affordable for students. As of 2024-2025, students typically spend between CAD 1,200 and CAD 2,500 per month on living expenses, excluding tuition.

Here's an approximate breakdown of average monthly costs a student might encounter in Canada (in CAD):

Basic lunch & drink: CAD 23

Monthly rent in a 45 sq m furnished studio: CAD 1,729 (Note: Shared accommodation or living outside city centres can be considerably cheaper, ranging from CAD 400 - CAD 1,500)

Monthly utilities (electricity, heating, cooling, water, garbage): CAD 166

Monthly internet: CAD 56

Monthly public transport: CAD 109

Monthly gym membership: CAD 64

Pair of jeans: CAD 77

Private doctor visit: CAD 115

Toothpaste: CAD 3.47

Cappuccino: CAD 5.13

Note: The Canadian government generally requires applicants for a student visa to demonstrate proof of having CAD 20,635 (excluding Quebec) on top of tuition for living expenses, though individual needs may be higher.

How can international students find funding and support?

Even with lower tuition fees, securing additional funding and scholarships can greatly ease the financial burden. Numerous scholarships and grants are available specifically for international students, with some even targeting students from particular countries. Exploring university-specific scholarships and national programmes is highly recommended.

How to apply to Canadian Universities?

READ MORE: Ghana Drunkards Association threatens nationwide demonstration over high alcohol prices

As an international student, your application will have specific requirements beyond the typical academic history, letters of recommendation, and resume. You may also need to provide:

Proof of financial capacity.

Evidence of English (or French) language proficiency (e.g., IELTS, TOEFL, CAEL scores).

CHECK THIS OUT: 20 most popular tourist attractions in the world

A completed international application form.

Passport information.

A translated copy of your academic transcripts.