10 affordable universities in Canada for international students

For international students seeking a high-quality, cost-effective university education, Canada presents an excellent choice. The country boasts competitive tuition fees for both international and domestic students, coupled with a well-regarded education system that rivals those in the UK and USA.
Additionally, Canada offers a predominantly English (or French) speaking environment, making it an accessible and comfortable place to live for students from around the globe.
Many international students are drawn to Canada due to its affordable tuition, ease of living, and the strong reputation of its universities. If you're looking for an economical path to a reputable degree, here's an in-depth look at why Canada is a prime destination, along with a list of affordable universities and even a tuition-free option.
Why choose Canada for your studies?
Affordability: Compared to leading universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other English-speaking nations, Canada offers significantly more budget-friendly degree programmes.
Reputation: Canada is globally recognised for one of the best education systems, and its universities consistently uphold this high standard.
Ease of Living: Undertaking studies in a foreign country can be daunting, but Canada's status as a developed, English-speaking nation simplifies the transition and daily life for international students.
Tuition Fees in Canada for International Students (2024-2025)
Tuition costs for international students in Canada vary based on the programme type and chosen institution. As of 2024-2025:
Bachelor's degrees typically range from CAD 8,700 to CAD 54,000 per year.
Master's degrees can cost between CAD 4,000 to CAD 30,000 annually.
Top Universities in Canada
While renowned for their quality, even Canada's top universities offer more affordable tuition rates compared to their international counterparts. According to U.S. News, the leading Canadian universities include:
University of Toronto
Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 43,620 - CAD 62,580
Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 6,210 - CAD 45,310
University of British Columbia
Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 41,595 - CAD 44,942
Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 9,500
McGill University
Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 20,483 - CAD 41,000
Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 17,708 - CAD 28,362
McMaster University
Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 40,318 - CAD 45,703
Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 6,307 - CAD 17,096
University of Montreal
Bachelor's Degree Tuition: CAD 27,102
Graduate Degree Tuition: CAD 17,708 - CAD 20,553
Affordable Bachelor's Degrees in Canada
For those seeking the most economical options for undergraduate studies, consider these institutions:
1.University of the People
Location: Online
Tuition: Tuition-Free
Degree Programmes: Associate, Bachelor, Master (Business Administration, Education, Computer Science, and Health Science)
Note: UoPeople is a US-accredited online university offering flexible, tuition-free study options globally.
2.Brandon University
Location: Brandon, Manitoba
Tuition: CAD 7,203
Degree Programmes: BA, BBA, BEd, BFA, BM, BN, BSc
Highlights: Welcomes international students, offers intimate professor interactions and research opportunities often unavailable at larger institutions.
3. Université de Saint-Boniface
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Tuition: CAD 10,570 – CAD 16,850
Degree Programmes: Bachelor’s Degrees in Arts, Social Work, Translation, Science, Nursing, Business, and Education (Master's studies possible at the University of Manitoba).
Note: Requires a certain level of French proficiency, with some programmes also needing English proficiency.
4.Canadian Mennonite University
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Tuition: CAD 10,003
Degree Programmes: Three- and four-year BA, BSc, BBA, and Master’s Programmes
Highlights: Actively encourages international applications, valuing the diverse perspectives international students bring.
5.Memorial University of Newfoundland
Location: St. Johns, Newfoundland
Tuition: CAD 20,000
Degree Programmes: Over 100 programmes for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Certificates
Highlights: Offers specialised services for international students, including advising, an internationalisation office, and dedicated student groups.
Affordable Master's Degrees in Canada
For postgraduate studies, several Canadian universities offer competitive tuition fees:
1.Memorial University of Newfoundland
Location: St. Johns, Newfoundland
Tuition: CAD 6,390
Degree Programmes: Wide variety of Master’s and Doctorate programmes (both in-person and online) in Humanities & Social Sciences, Professional Programmes, Interdisciplinary Programmes, and Sciences.
2.University of Northern British Columbia
Location: Prince George, British Columbia
Tuition: CAD 7,494
Degree Programmes: MBA, MSc, MEd, MEng, MScN, MSW, Graduate Certificates, and Doctorate programmes.
3.University of Calgary
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Tuition: CAD 4,319
Degree Programmes: Offers both course-based and research-based Master’s and Doctorate degrees across various subjects.
4.Simon Fraser University
Location: Burnaby, British Columbia
Tuition: CAD 6,075
Degree Programmes: Diverse graduate programmes in Applied Sciences, Arts & Social Sciences, Business, Communication, Art & Technology, Education, Environment, Health Sciences, and Science.
5.University of Saskatchewan
Location: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Tuition: CAD 3,000 – CAD 5,000
Degree Programmes: Over 80 Master’s and Doctorate degrees, with a specialisation in research and medical fields.
Tuition-free universities in Canada for International students
While most Canadian universities charge tuition, the University of the People stands out as a unique, tuition-free option. Accredited by an American institution, this fully online university welcomes international students, including Canadians. It offers a range of tuition-free Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degrees in Business, Computer Science, Education, and Health Science. The flexibility of an online degree allows students to study anytime, anywhere, offering an unparalleled cost advantage.
What is the cost of living in Canada for students?
The cost of living in Canada varies significantly across its vast provinces and cities. While major metropolitan areas can be expensive, many regions remain affordable for students. As of 2024-2025, students typically spend between CAD 1,200 and CAD 2,500 per month on living expenses, excluding tuition.
Here's an approximate breakdown of average monthly costs a student might encounter in Canada (in CAD):
Basic lunch & drink: CAD 23
Monthly rent in a 45 sq m furnished studio: CAD 1,729 (Note: Shared accommodation or living outside city centres can be considerably cheaper, ranging from CAD 400 - CAD 1,500)
Monthly utilities (electricity, heating, cooling, water, garbage): CAD 166
Monthly internet: CAD 56
Monthly public transport: CAD 109
Monthly gym membership: CAD 64
Pair of jeans: CAD 77
Private doctor visit: CAD 115
Toothpaste: CAD 3.47
Cappuccino: CAD 5.13
Note: The Canadian government generally requires applicants for a student visa to demonstrate proof of having CAD 20,635 (excluding Quebec) on top of tuition for living expenses, though individual needs may be higher.
How can international students find funding and support?
Even with lower tuition fees, securing additional funding and scholarships can greatly ease the financial burden. Numerous scholarships and grants are available specifically for international students, with some even targeting students from particular countries. Exploring university-specific scholarships and national programmes is highly recommended.
How to apply to Canadian Universities?
As an international student, your application will have specific requirements beyond the typical academic history, letters of recommendation, and resume. You may also need to provide:
Proof of financial capacity.
Evidence of English (or French) language proficiency (e.g., IELTS, TOEFL, CAEL scores).
A completed international application form.
Passport information.
A translated copy of your academic transcripts.
For studies longer than six months, you will require a student visa. The online application costs approximately CAD 150. You'll need to submit proof of finances, health and well-being, a clean criminal record, and your university acceptance letter. It's advisable to apply for your student visa as soon as you receive your acceptance.