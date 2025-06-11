Popular TikToker GH Kobby arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend to death

Ghanaian social media influencer Hayford Boateng, widely known as GH Kobby, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby—popularly referred to as Shuga.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, in Seker, a suburb of Yeji in the Bono East Region’s Pru East District. GH Kobby and two of his friends, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were taken into police custody shortly after the event.

According to multiple media reports, the shooting was accidental. GH Kobby is said to have retrieved a firearm from his luxury vehicle to fire celebratory warning shots into the air. However, during the process, the gun allegedly discharged and struck Philipa in her left arm.

The group reportedly rushed her to St. Mathias Hospital, where she sadly passed away shortly after arriving due to the severity of her injuries.

The three men had travelled to a local community in Yeji after attending the funeral rites of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II. The shooting is believed to have occurred not long after.

Speaking to some media outlets, an alleged Assemblyman recounted that the group had visited a nearby residence where they were seen eating and drinking. According to him,

Kobby went to his vehicle, retrieved a gun, and began loading it. A bystander questioned his actions, asking why he was bringing out a weapon while they were peacefully eating. Moments later, a loud gunshot was heard, tragically ending Philipa’s life.

Reports also confirm that police retrieved an assault rifle from GH Kobby’s car and have since launched a full investigation into the matter. Philipa’s body has been deposited at the morgue for further examination.