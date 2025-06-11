Prophet Kumchacha backs John Mahama's GH¢1 energy levy , calls for higher rate

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei—widely known as Prophet Kumchacha—has voiced his support for former President John Mahama’s proposed fuel levy, in a surprising turn shared via a TikTok post.
Originally scheduled to take effect on 9 June, the levy has now been deferred to 16 June following public backlash. According to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the postponement was made to accommodate concerns raised by oil marketing companies. In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the GRA explained that the decision was taken “in the spirit of cordiality and partnership.”
Prophet Kumchacha, known for his controversial remarks, argued that the proposed levy of GHS1 per litre was too low.
John Mahama, you're unprecedented. The total number of votes you received during your presidential run has never been seen since 1992, and you have the most MPs in Parliament. You're the Alpha and Omega, so why propose one cedi? You could have made it two cedis so we would never have to worry about electricity
During his submission, Kumchacha also took aim at social commentator Twene Jonas, a vocal critic of the current government, mocking his stance and defending Mahama’s leadership.
Kumchacha's comments follow the passage of the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was approved in Parliament on Tuesday, 3rd June. The bill, introduced under a certificate of urgency by Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, imposes a GH¢1 levy on every litre of petroleum products sold.
The new levy is expected to generate approximately GH¢5.7 billion to address Ghana’s ballooning energy sector debt, which currently stands at $3.1 billion. This debt comprises arrears owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), fuel suppliers, and other industry stakeholders. According to the Ministry of Finance, at least $3.7 billion is required to settle these obligations fully.
The sector minister, Dr Ato Forson explained that the levy would help stabilise the energy sector and contribute towards ending the country’s persistent power outages, commonly known as dumsor.
However, the bill’s approval was not without controversy. The Minority Caucus in Parliament staged a walkout, accusing the government of worsening the economic burden on already struggling Ghanaians. Despite the opposition, the bill was passed by the Majority, sparking heated debate on social media and across public discourse.