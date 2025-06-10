Who is the richest King in the world? Top 10 world’s richest monarchs

Ever wondered what it's like to have "generational wealth" taken to the absolute extreme? While we're out here celebrating our first car purchase or saving up for a house deposit, there's a whole category of people whose bank accounts would make Elon Musk do a double-take. We're talking about the world's richest kings and queens – and trust me, their level of wealth is absolutely mind-blowing.

Here's something that might surprise you: over 40 countries around the world still have kings, queens, sultans, and other monarchs running things. Now, before you start thinking these are just ceremonial positions where people wave from balconies, think again. Some of these royal figures are sitting on personal fortunes that would fund entire countries' budgets. We're talking about wealth that makes our richest celebrities and business moguls look like they're operating small corner shops.

Picture this: while most of us dream of owning one nice car, these monarchs are out here with collections of over 300 luxury vehicles. While we're excited about booking that one vacation flight, they're choosing between 38 different private jets. Their property portfolios are equally insane – thousands of buildings in major cities, stakes in the biggest companies, and wealth that's been building up for literally centuries. The numbers we're about to share will definitely make you question what "rich" really means.

List of the top 10 richest kings in the world

1.King Maha Vajiralongkorn – Thailand

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, crowned on 1 December 2016 following the death of his father, is recognised as the wealthiest monarch globally. “His estimated net worth is around $43 billion,” and it is managed by the Crown Property Bureau. His vast portfolio includes prime real estate in Bangkok, major stakes in companies such as Siam Commercial Bank and Siam Cement Group, as well as an extravagant collection of private jets and cars.

2.Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah – Brunei

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah ascended the throne on 5 October 1967 and commands a net worth estimated at $28 billion. “His immense wealth largely derives from Brunei’s extensive oil and natural gas reserves,” which have fuelled his lavish lifestyle. The Sultan resides in Istana Nurul Iman—the world’s largest residential palace—and owns a legendary car collection, reportedly exceeding 7,000 vehicles, including numerous Rolls-Royces and Ferraris.

3.King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – Saudi Arabia

King Salman took the throne on 23 January 2015. “His personal fortune is estimated at $18 billion,” with a substantial portion rooted in Saudi Arabia’s vast oil wealth. As head of the House of Saud—a royal family whose collective fortune surpasses $1.4 trillion—he also holds extensive real estate, global investments, and luxurious properties.

4.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – UAE (Dubai)

Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE since 4 January 2006, is valued at approximately $14 billion. “His wealth reflects his pivotal role in transforming Dubai into a global metropolis,” with ownership of high-end properties worldwide and investments across industries, all contributing to the city's rapid growth.

5.Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani – Qatar

Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad, who ruled from 1995 until he handed power to his son in 2013, has an estimated net worth of $12 billion. “His reign saw Qatar become one of the richest countries per capita, thanks to its natural gas industry,” and his family’s fortune spans real estate, construction, and finance sectors.

6.Grand Duke Henri – Luxembourg

Grand Duke Henri, who assumed the throne on 7 October 2000, has an estimated personal wealth of $4 billion. “His family’s fortune stems mainly from private assets rather than public funds,” including real estate holdings, land, and valuable collections of jewels. Notable properties in his portfolio include Fischbach and Berg Castles.

7.Prince Hans-Adam II – Liechtenstein

Prince Hans-Adam II has ruled Liechtenstein since 13 November 1989. “His estimated net worth is around $4 billion,” with most of it derived from LGT Group, a family-owned private bank. He also owns a considerable art collection and numerous castles in and beyond Liechtenstein.

8. King Mohammed VI – Morocco

King Mohammed VI took the throne on 23 July 1999. His wealth, estimated at $2.1 billion, “comes primarily from Al Mada (formerly SNI), a royal investment holding with interests in banking, mining, and energy across Africa,” along with property and retail ventures.

9.Prince Albert II – Monaco

Reigning since 6 April 2005, Prince Albert II of Monaco has a net worth of approximately $1 billion. “His fortune includes valuable real estate in Monaco and France, as well as shares in Société des Bains de Mer,” which manages the principality’s casinos and leisure enterprises.

10. King Abdullah II – Jordan

King Abdullah II ascended the Jordanian throne in 1999 after the death of his father. As of 2025, “his net worth is estimated at around $750 million,” thanks to family wealth and savvy investments. According to the Pandora Papers, he owns luxury properties and has stakes in major tourism and development projects such as the Red Sea Astrium.

