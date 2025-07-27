Ghana records its first monkey pox death, 23 confirmed active cases

Ghana is experiencing a concerning escalation in Mpox cases, with 23 new infections confirmed as of 22nd July 2025, bringing the national total to 257. Tragically, the country has also recorded its first death since the outbreak began, marking a significant and worrying turning point. This represents the highest weekly increase to date, a sharp shift in the disease's progression after a period with no fatalities.

Health officials have reiterated that the virus primarily spreads through close physical contact with infected individuals. The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is urging the public to remain vigilant and report any symptoms promptly to help control the spread.

This latest update stands in stark contrast to figures released just a few days prior, on 18th July, which showed 234 cases with no deaths and no active hospitalisations. The sudden jump in new cases and the first fatality highlight a concerning acceleration of the disease.

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, is a viral infection characterised by fever, body aches, and a distinctive skin rash. It is transmitted via direct contact with the skin, rashes, or body fluids of an infected person. Health authorities warn that the disease poses a particular risk to children, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

To curb further transmission, health officials are advising the public to avoid close physical contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms, practise regular hand washing, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms emerge. The GHS emphasised in a public notice: "Protect yourself and others by avoiding close contact with those showing symptoms, and ensure you report any suspected signs to the nearest health facility."

While most infected individuals recover without complications, this new fatality has understandably raised concerns among health professionals. Officials stress that early detection and isolation remain the most effective strategies for controlling the outbreak.