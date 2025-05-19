Mpox cases in Ghana rise to 4 as Accra, Western Region report infections

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the detection of two additional cases of Mpox, increasing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to four.

The newly reported cases were identified in the Greater Accra and Western Regions.

According to health authorities, neither patient has any known epidemiological connection to previously reported cases, indicating a possibility of community transmission.

MUST READ: 10 African words with deep meanings

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 18, and signed by Director-General Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the GHS confirmed that it has activated key public health interventions to contain the outbreak.

These include immediate contact tracing, monitoring of close contacts, and enhanced surveillance measures.

The public is being urged to observe strict personal hygiene protocols to reduce the risk of infection. These include:

Practising regular hand hygiene (e.g., washing hands with soap under running water)

Avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms such as skin rashes

Reporting any suspected mpox cases to the nearest health facility without delay

Mpox is a viral disease transmitted to humans through direct contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated surfaces and materials.

Symptoms often include:

Fever

Rash

Headache

Muscle and back pain

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Prompt diagnosis and isolation of suspected cases are critical in breaking the chain of transmission.

The GHS and Ministry of Health appealed to media organisations to support public awareness efforts by using their platforms to disseminate accurate information on Mpox prevention and control.

Reaffirming its dedication to public safety, the Ministry of Health assured the public that the government will continue to draw on its experience in managing previous outbreaks to implement appropriate health measures.

The goal, they emphasised, is to protect the well-being of all residents across the country.