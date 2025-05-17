Targeted and Terrified: 5 brutal attacks on Ghanaian mobile money vendors in 2025

Mobile Money (MoMo) has revolutionised financial transactions in Ghana, providing millions with access to digital payments, remittances, and banking services.

However, they and their businesses have faced brutal and fatal attacks over the years at the hands of armed criminals.

There have been momo robberies going on for a long time, but since the start of 2025, the disturbing, violent targeting of agents has been on the rise.

These entrepreneurs, who play a crucial role in driving financial inclusion, are increasingly becoming victims of armed robberies, brutal assaults, and even killings, raising urgent concerns about their safety and the broader implications for economic stability.

The alarming trend has seen criminals targeting vendors for large cash sums, often employing extreme violence in broad daylight.

From fatal shootings to a gruesome stabbing captured on CCTV, these incidents highlight a growing security crisis.

The perpetrators, often armed and masked, operate with brazen impunity, leaving communities in fear and vendors questioning the risks of their trade.

Beyond the immediate human toll, these attacks threaten to undermine trust in mobile money systems, potentially reversing years of progress in digital financial access.

This report examines the rising wave of violence against MoMo vendors in 2025, detailing high-profile cases and exploring potential solutions to safeguard these essential service providers.

As the backbone of cashless transactions, their protection is not just a matter of individual safety—it is critical to sustaining financial inclusion and economic growth.

1. Patricia Nimako, 27, killed in daylight Robbery (Kumasi)

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, Patricia Nimako, a 27-year-old MoMo vendor, was shot and killed during a brazen robbery at Krofrom in Kumasi.

The assailants, two unmasked men on motorcycles, stormed her shop shortly after she returned from the bank.

After demanding money, they shot her twice and fled with her cell phones and GH₵10,000.

Despite being rushed to Manhyia Government Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival .

2. Christopher Ahordor (Colombo), 27, gunned down in Aflao

In another tragic incident, 27-year-old Christopher Ahordor, popularly known as Colombo, was fatally shot by armed robbers at his shop in Gbagblakope, Aflao, on Monday evening, April 28, 2025.

Witnesses reported that a gang of five males, one masked and wielding a gun, attacked the shop.

During a struggle over the sales bag, Ahordor was shot in the rib.

The assailants fled into a nearby bush with the day's sales. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ketu South Municipal Hospital .

3. Gideon Owusu Sarpong (Junior), 24, found dead after suspected robbery (Kwadaso)

A 24-year-old MoMo vendor, identified as Gideon Owusu Sarpong, also known as Junior, was discovered dead in his room near the Kwadaso Onion Market on March 10, 2025.

READ ALSO: 9 steps to take if fraudsters steal your MoMo

He had last been seen on March 8 after reportedly withdrawing a substantial amount of money.

Residents suspect he was murdered shortly after returning home. The police have launched an investigation into the matter .

4. GH₵1.3 Million robbery involving Waliu Fazazi

In a separate high-profile case, Waliu Fazazi and accomplices allegedly robbed a MoMo vendor of GH₵1,300,000.

The suspects initially posed as customers before armed men stormed the shop, fired warning shots, and escaped with the cash.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects .

5. Brutal stabbing caught on CCTV (Akropong)

Chilling CCTV footage from Akropong captured two armed assailants stabbing a MoMo vendor more than ten times during a robbery.

The attackers, who initially pretended to be customers, overpowered the victim, stole an undisclosed amount, and fled on a motorbike.

The graphic video has sparked outrage and renewed calls for enhanced security measures.

Urgent need for enhanced security measures

The escalating violence against Mobile Money (MoMo) vendors demands immediate and comprehensive solutions to safeguard lives, protect livelihoods, and preserve financial inclusion.

1. Strengthening law enforcement

Establish a specialised anti-MoMo robbery police unit to investigate and dismantle criminal networks.

Implement undercover operations in high-risk areas.

Enforce stricter penalties, including lengthy prison sentences for armed robberies resulting in death, to deter potential criminals.

2. Technological advancements

Require biometric verification for large transactions to ensure traceability.

Deploy AI-powered surveillance systems to detect suspicious behaviour near vendor locations.

3. Community involvement

Establish neighbourhood watch programmes supported by vendor associations and local authorities.

Conduct public awareness campaigns to educate vendors and customers on security best practices.

4. Industry and government collaboration

Telecom companies and banks should fund security initiatives and provide insurance coverage for vendors against robbery losses.

The Electronic Money Issuers (EMIs) Chamber has advised mobile money agents to prioritise their personal safety by taking precautionary measures, such as closing shops early, avoiding carrying large sums of cash, and investing in security systems .

The rise in violent attacks against MoMo vendors in Ghana poses a significant threat to the country's financial inclusion efforts and the safety of those facilitating digital transactions.

A coordinated approach involving law enforcement, technological innovation, community engagement, and industry collaboration is essential to address this crisis effectively.