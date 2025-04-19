17-year-old wife flees with boyfriend after stabbing husband to death with beer bottle

A shocking murder has been reported in India, where a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his teenage wife and her lover’s friends.

The incident happened in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, where the victim, known as Rahul alias Golden, was stabbed 36 times with a broken beer bottle and sharp weapons.

After the attack, his 17-year-old wife reportedly made a video call to her boyfriend, showing him Rahul’s body and telling him the "job has been done,” per reports by timesofindia.

According to the police, after the killing, the girl and two of her boyfriend’s friends, including another minor, ran away together.

The police found Rahul’s body on 13 April in bushes near a road opposite ITI College. Investigations revealed that his wife had been missing since the incident and was having an affair with a man called Yuvraj.

The report said when Yuvraj was arrested and questioned, he confessed that he and Rahul’s wife planned the murder. On the night of 12 April, between 8:00 and 8:30 pm, the girl called Yuvraj by video to show him Rahul’s body.

The police said the girl tricked Rahul into going out by pretending they needed to shop. After they ate at a roadside spot, two friends, Lalit and another boy, followed them.

Near a speed bump, the girl dropped her slipper and asked Rahul to stop. As he did, Lalit and the minor attacked him, dragging him into nearby bushes.

The wife first hit Rahul with a beer bottle, knocking him unconscious. Then, the two boys stabbed him many times until he died on the spot.

Culprits run away to another town

After the killing, they fled to a nearby town by train but were later arrested based on a tip-off.

The police named those arrested as Bharat alias Yuvraj, aged 20; Lalit, also 20; the victim’s 17-year-old wife; and another minor.